Also present were officers from the Phuket Provincial Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police, Marine Police, Forensic Police, Highway Police, and others.
“Many Thai and foreign tourists to travel to Phuket every year from November 1 onwards. It is the tourism season for Phuket and the upcoming New Year festival 2019,” Gen Wisan said.
“It is important for every officer of the Royal Thai Police and the military to be dedicated in their work to ensure the highest security for the people and tourists,” he added.
“You have been called here today to express our readiness to strictly uphold the law, ensure peace and preserve the good tourism image of Phuket,” Gen Wisan said.
“All officers are expected to perform their duties with full effort,” he ordered.
