PHUKET: More than 250 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 5pm on Wednesday evening (Nov 12) to receive their orders from Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee to ramp up their efforts during the upcoming New Year holidays.

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 December 2018, 03:07PM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee ordered officers to ‘strictly uphold the law, ensure peace and preserve the good tourism image of Phuket’. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Also present were officers from the Phuket Provincial Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police, Marine Police, Forensic Police, Highway Police, and others.

“Many Thai and foreign tourists to travel to Phuket every year from November 1 onwards. It is the tourism season for Phuket and the upcoming New Year festival 2019,” Gen Wisan said.

“It is important for every officer of the Royal Thai Police and the military to be dedicated in their work to ensure the highest security for the people and tourists,” he added.

“You have been called here today to express our readiness to strictly uphold the law, ensure peace and preserve the good tourism image of Phuket,” Gen Wisan said.

“All officers are expected to perform their duties with full effort,” he ordered.