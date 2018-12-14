THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Police parade in show of New Year readiness

PHUKET: More than 250 police, military officers and volunteers assembled at Phuket City Police Station at 5pm on Wednesday evening (Nov 12) to receive their orders from Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee to ramp up their efforts during the upcoming New Year holidays.

By The Phuket News

Friday 14 December 2018, 03:07PM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Wisan Panmanee ordered officers to ‘strictly uphold the law, ensure peace and preserve the good tourism image of Phuket’. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Also present were officers from the Phuket Provincial Police, Tourist Police, Immigration Police, Marine Police, Forensic Police, Highway Police, and others.

“Many Thai and foreign tourists to travel to Phuket every year from November 1 onwards. It is the tourism season for Phuket and the upcoming New Year festival 2019,” Gen Wisan said.

“It is important for every officer of the Royal Thai Police and the military to be dedicated in their work to ensure the highest security for the people and tourists,” he added.

“You have been called here today to express our readiness to strictly uphold the law, ensure peace and preserve the good tourism image of Phuket,” Gen Wisan said.

“All officers are expected to perform their duties with full effort,” he ordered.

 

 

Phuket community
Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

So foreign guides would "exploit" tourists and Thai's wouldn't? It's time t...(Read More)

‘Distressed’ elephant photo spurs zoo probe

..."But they ( zoo keepers) insisted the animals were not suffering any health problem".. ...(Read More)

Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides

I read again: " The Chinese market has also fallen - meaning that fewer illegal tourguides are ...(Read More)

Stalled start to Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road-safety campaign

Why they announce with dry eyes and 'serious face' twice a year a 7 Days of Danger campaign?...(Read More)

Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central

I wonder why the Patong police were not involved ......? ...(Read More)

Police apologise for Frenchman’s murder

Talk is cheap, let’s see a swift and severe prosecution and sentence. Seems little doubt over his ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist passenger van driver takes out motorbike on second day of work

Very good question regarding insurance. They complain that the tourists without insurance cause a fi...(Read More)

Stalled start to Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road-safety campaign

So road safety here in Phuket is good? Seeing every day the Chalong police stop only tourists in Raw...(Read More)

Spike in Phuket infections spur anti-Chikungunya offensive

Gotta love the video of Mayor Aroon using the fogging machine. No respirator/mask. Fogging inside th...(Read More)

Stalled start to Phuket’s ‘Seven Days of Danger’ New Year road-safety campaign

Phuket’s ‘365 days of danger’ and road-safety start to day. ...(Read More)

 

