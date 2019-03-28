PHUKET: A police officer has died after shooting himself in the head to relieve himself of migraine pains and stress.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 March 2019, 11:29AM

Corp Raschasak was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he remained in a coma until 7:15am this morning (Mar 28) when he passed away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified of the shooting at about 1:10am early this morning (Mar 28).

Col Sompong Thip-arpakul of Phuket Provincial Police arrived at the man’s house in Rassada with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue volunteers to find Cpl Raschasak Daecha lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head above his left ear. He was barely conscious and in critical condition.

Police also found a .45-calibre handgun and a bullet casing at the scene.

Rescue volunteers rushed the officer to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he remained in a coma until 7:15am this morning when he finally passed away.

The wife of Cpl Raschasak explained to police what had happened. “My husband was in the bedroom getting dressed for work when I heard a gunshot,” she said.

“So I rushed in to check what had happened and found him lying on the floor bleeding from the head.”

She explained that her husband had long struggled with severe migraines and suffered from work related stress. He was known locally as a good, honest police officer.