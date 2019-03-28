THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket police officer shoots himself in the head after years of migraines and work stress

PHUKET: A police officer has died after shooting himself in the head to relieve himself of migraine pains and stress.

deathpolicesuicide
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 March 2019, 11:29AM

Cpl Raschasak was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he remained in a coma until 7:15am this morning (Mar 28) when he passed away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Cpl Raschasak was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he remained in a coma until 7:15am this morning (Mar 28) when he passed away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Corp Raschasak was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he remained in a coma until 7:15am this morning (Mar 28) when he passed away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Corp Raschasak was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he remained in a coma until 7:15am this morning (Mar 28) when he passed away. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified of the shooting at about 1:10am early this morning (Mar 28).

Col Sompong Thip-arpakul of Phuket Provincial Police arrived at the man’s house in Rassada with Kusoldharm Foundation rescue volunteers to find Cpl Raschasak Daecha lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his head above his left ear. He was barely conscious and in critical condition.

Police also found a .45-calibre handgun and a bullet casing at the scene.

Rescue volunteers rushed the officer to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he remained in a coma until 7:15am this morning when he finally passed away.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The wife of Cpl Raschasak explained to police what had happened. “My husband was in the bedroom getting dressed for work when I heard a gunshot,” she said.

“So I rushed in to check what had happened and found him lying on the floor bleeding from the head.”

She explained that her husband had long struggled with severe migraines and suffered from work related stress. He was known locally as a good, honest police officer.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket spa shooter suicides in public park as children play nearby
Body of man who jumped from northern bridge recovered south of Phuket
Phuket shocked by death of prominent businessman
Fatal high-speed bypass accident was suicide bid by fleeing Phuket murder suspect, say police
Finances blamed for Phuket DJ suicide
Personal reasons to blame for Brit’s alleged suicide, say Phuket police
Retirement depression blamed in former nature officer gun suicide
Thai man, 29, goes Facebook Live for Phuket suicide
Man dead by gunshot to head suspected suicide over health problems
Thai man, 30, in alleged Phuket handgun suicide
Unidentified foreigner found hanged in Phuket forest
Heartbreak possible motive for Phuket boy’s alleged suicide
Man found hanged among Phuket Town mangroves
Heartbreak possibly behind woman’s suspected Phuket suicide
British expat, 39, found hanged in luxury Phuket house

 

Phuket community
PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

Really? "...The government has all the necessary laws to cut the number of accidents, but “l...(Read More)

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

What is the meaning of the statement: "Streamlining Officials' work and management' ???...(Read More)

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

The Photo shows it all, Motorists without helmet. Yeah, keep dreaming with issue warnings to no hel...(Read More)

TAT warns tour operators advance notice needed to enter Similan Islands National Park

What a hopeless happening. Tat is a tourist promotion organisation, has no jurisdiction about anyth...(Read More)

Phuket boat operators asked to be careful during Asean ministerial visit

The other 364 days of the year, go crazy guys, no-one cares......(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"The culture is; take as much money off the farang, anyway you can before they leave." May...(Read More)

Pheu Thai announces 7-party coalition with 255 MPs

A 7 party coalition sounds very nice, if they can find each other and go together forward. But what ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Jet ski's rented to people without license". The reference to other countries with di...(Read More)

Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis

"Klong Krata Chalong was finished in 2017". Yes? And? What has been done after that to s...(Read More)

Phuket boat operators asked to be careful during Asean ministerial visit

The announcement No 7/2019 is a funny document. Asking boat operators 'to be careful' durin...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Sunday Brunch Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 