Phuket police net 300kg of kratom from Malaysia

PHUKET: Police acting on a tip-off arrested two men with 300kg of kratom leaves bundled into sacks in a pickup truck in Thalang early this morning (Mar 2).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 2 March 2020, 01:18PM

The two men were caught with the 300kg of kratom in Thalang this morning (Mar 2). Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Capt Boonchok Malichot of the Phuket Provincial Police said officers were informed at 4am that a pickup truck will be bringing a delivery of kratom onto the island.

Capt Boonchok and officers from the Thalang Police set up a checkpoint near Wat Phra Thong and at about 5am saw a grey Isuzu D-MAX pickup truck turn into Soi Wat Phra Thong, Capt Boonchok reported.

The officers followed the pickup truck and found it parked near Wat Phra Thong, Capt Boonchok explained.

The officers moved in and arrested the driver Ronnarong Yokrat, 31, and his passenger, Jarudach Theangthum, 24 , both from Songkhla, after the officers confirmed that the large white sacks in the back of the pickup and jammed into the back seat area of the cab were filled with kratom leaves, he added.

The two men said that the kratom was brought into Thailand from Malaysia and delivered to Hat Yai, where they picked it up to bring to Phuket, Capt Boonchok said.

Ronnarong and Jarudach were taken to Phuket Provincial Police Station and charged with possession of Category 5 drug with an intent to sell.

The two men were then handed over to Thalang Police for further investigation, Capt Boonchok confirmed.