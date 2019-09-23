Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills

PHUKET: Police have announced the arrests of seven drug suspects, including a 17-year-old found in possession of 10,000 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills, in raids over four days last week. A total of 21.79g of ya ice (crystal meth), 6kg of kratom leaves and a 9mm handgun were also seized in the raids.

drugscrimepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 September 2019, 02:36PM

The raids netted seven suspects in total in just four days. Photo: Phuket City Police

According to a report issued on Saturday (Sept 21), the raids were led by Maj Phichit Thongtor of the Phuket Provincial Police.

The noted that Suwarat “Iow” Bootudom, 25, was arrested at a hut beside Soi Tiumpracha-uthit, off Thepprathan Rd on Kor Siray, on Saturday (Sept 21) after police found him in possession of 4.16g of ya ice and a 9mm gun with 18 bullets. He was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Last Friday (Sept 20) at the same locale, officers arrested a 17-year-old male who was found with 10,000 pills of ya bah. He was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

That same day a 19-year-old male was arrested nearby in front of Koh Siray Temple after he was found with 5.15g of crystal meth and one 9mm bullet. He was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of ammunition. Police also seized the Honda Scoopy-i he had, valued at about B30,000, said the report.

Last Thursday (Sept 19), Attiya “Ging” Seakui, 23, was arrested at a house in Soi 9 Anuphas-Phuketkarn in Phuket Town after she was caught with 6.09g of crystal meth. She was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

At the same place, on the same day, police also arrested Thanongsak “Bas” Boonrod, 26, with 300mg of crystal meth. He was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Last Wednesday (Sept 18), La-ong “Dam” Chukaew, 57, and Siriporn “Tim” Chukaew, 49, were both arrested in front of a gold shop on Ranong Rd in Phuket Town after they were found with 6kg of kratom leaves. The pair were charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.

All the suspects was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged accordingly, said the report.