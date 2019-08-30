Phuket police nab armed drug dealers, users

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrests of six drug suspects and the seizure of 7,900 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills, 120 grams of ya ice (crystal meth), 3.6kg of kratom leaves and guns.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 30 August 2019, 11:21AM

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The arrests, announced in a report issued today (Aug 30), did not mark when any of the arrests were made.

According to the report, Pongsakorn “Noom” Nookaew, 30, was arrested at a rental house on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit, where officers found him in possession of 102.11 grams of ya ice and 7,500 ya bah pills.

Police also seized his Honda Click valued at about B30,000.

Pongsakorn was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with the possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Anuwat “Ton” Wongjina, 24, and Pathitta “Mook” Tanyarak, 28, were arrested at a house on Pattana Thongthin Rd in Wichit, wher ethey were found with 100mg of ya ice and a homemade .38-calibre handgun

The pair were taken to Wichit Police Station, where charges of possession of a Category 1 drug and illegal possession of a firearm were presented.

Thanapat “Jin” Sungkaew, 28, was arrested in a lobby of a hotel on Patak Rd in Karon. Police reported finiding Thanapat in possession of 11.25g of ya ice, a 9mm BB Gun (sic) and 26 bullets for a 9mm gun.

Thanapat was taken to Karon Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Narumon “Som” Krisut, 38, was arrested at a rental room on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang after she was found in possession of 5g of ya ice.

Police also seized her Yamaha Fino, valued about B30,000.

Narumon was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Suttisak “Pu” Monthurat, 39, was arrested a noodle restaurant on Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town after he was found with 300mg of ya ice.

He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Noppadon “Salif” Damnin, 21, and Irham “Ham” Peupa, 28, were both arrested at rental house in Soi Kiatsin, Moo 2, Rassada, after Noppadon was found with four packs containing in total about around 3.5kg of kratom leaves and Irham was found with 100g of kratom leaves.

Both were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.

Police also reported seizing 1.72g of ya ice and 400 ya bah pills at a parcel delivery service office office on Kwang Rd in Wichit. Police reported that “nobody who presented to be the owner” of the parcel, which was addressed to a Mr Wiraphat Thanprasit of Rattanakosin 200 Pr Rd in Wichit.

The drugs were seized and taken to Wichit Police Station.

No explanation was given as to how police knew the package contained drugs.