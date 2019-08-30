Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket police nab armed drug dealers, users

Phuket police nab armed drug dealers, users

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have announced the arrests of six drug suspects and the seizure of 7,900 ya bah (methamphetamine) pills, 120 grams of ya ice (crystal meth), 3.6kg of kratom leaves and guns.

drugspolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 30 August 2019, 11:21AM

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Guns, drugs and suspects were seized in the raids. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

« »

The arrests, announced in a report issued today (Aug 30), did not mark when any of the arrests were made.

According to the report, Pongsakorn “Noom” Nookaew, 30, was arrested at a rental house on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit, where officers found him in possession of 102.11 grams of ya ice and 7,500 ya bah pills.

Police also seized his Honda Click valued at about B30,000.

Pongsakorn was taken to Wichit Police Station and charged with the possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Anuwat “Ton” Wongjina, 24, and Pathitta “Mook” Tanyarak, 28, were arrested at a house on Pattana Thongthin Rd in Wichit, wher ethey were found with 100mg of ya ice and a homemade .38-calibre handgun

The pair were taken to Wichit Police Station, where charges of possession of a Category 1 drug and illegal possession of a firearm were presented.

Thanapat “Jin” Sungkaew, 28, was arrested in a lobby of a hotel on Patak Rd in Karon. Police reported finiding Thanapat in possession of 11.25g of ya ice, a 9mm BB Gun (sic) and 26 bullets for a 9mm gun.

Thanapat was taken to Karon Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

 Narumon “Som” Krisut, 38, was arrested at a rental room on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thalang after she was found in possession of 5g of ya ice.

Police also seized her Yamaha Fino, valued about B30,000.

Narumon was taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

Laguna Golf Phuket

 

 

 

Suttisak “Pu” Monthurat, 39, was arrested a noodle restaurant on Yaowarat Rd in Phuket Town after he was found with 300mg of ya ice.

He was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug.

Noppadon “Salif” Damnin, 21, and Irham “Ham” Peupa, 28, were both arrested at rental house in Soi Kiatsin, Moo 2, Rassada, after Noppadon was found with four packs containing in total about around 3.5kg of kratom leaves and Irham was found with 100g of kratom leaves.

Both were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.

Police also reported seizing 1.72g of ya ice and 400 ya bah pills at a parcel delivery service office office on Kwang Rd in Wichit. Police reported that “nobody who presented to be the owner” of the parcel, which was addressed to a Mr Wiraphat Thanprasit of Rattanakosin 200 Pr Rd in Wichit.

The drugs were seized and taken to Wichit Police Station.

No explanation was given as to how police knew the package contained drugs.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong beach closed as heavy weather slams west coast
Phuket in for a stormy weekend
Bangkok rated 47th safest city, Tokyo tops
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Corpse still holding phone! Koh Tao death sentence upheld! Dolphin washes ashore? || August 29
Supreme Court upholds death sentences for 2014 Koh Tao murders
Power outage to leave Wichit without mains water supply
Man gunned down on Koh Siray, drugs suspected
Electricity outages in Kathu, Wichit
Dolphin found dead near Kamala, concerns raised for three more
Patong beachfront road open to traffic until Monday
Volunteer caught on video beating hospitalised street racer
Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Diaper drug drop! Suspect beaten in hospital? Fishing net bounds dead turtle! || August 28
Police investigate death of dive tour boat crewman
Australian Consul-General for Phuket announced

 

Phuket community
Phuket in for a stormy weekend

Surly conditions? Is the ocean an emotional being these days? Forecast for tomorrow- peeved settling...(Read More)

'Fastest woman' racing driver dies trying to break own record

I detest these non-athletic gender based records that only reinforce stereotypes. Women and men com...(Read More)

Patong beachfront road open to traffic until Monday

Check and double check condition of your equipment prior you start a mayor project like this. And, d...(Read More)

Man arrested with 275g of ‘ice’ in diaper drug drop

"Thailand is my home country" What a joke! Someone should look up the meaning of "hom...(Read More)

Supreme Court upholds death sentences for 2014 Koh Tao murders

The Samui Gaggle will be blowing gaskets tonight. These well meaning but completely inept interlo...(Read More)

Man arrested with 275g of ‘ice’ in diaper drug drop

K,by definition Thailand is not your home country.You wasn't born or raised here!! You don't...(Read More)

Man arrested with 275g of ‘ice’ in diaper drug drop

Pascale, Thailand is my home country. If local law enforcement not updated according international ...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Wichit without mains water supply

Don't you mean the eastern tip of Cape Panwa? [yes indeed - stupid mistake - our apologies - fix...(Read More)

Supreme Court upholds death sentences for 2014 Koh Tao murders

Convicted of the theft of a iPhone, and found later discarded near a hotel and used as thai evidence...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards rescue 17 tourists in one day

What's that? The ocean has dangerous currents? But look - lifeguards make it safe! "Glug......(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 