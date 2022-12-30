333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
Phuket police launch anti-crime drive for New Year

PHUKET: Maj Gen Saksira Phuak-am, Deputy Commissioner of the Provincial Police Region 8, yesterday (Dec 29) presided over a ceremony to launch an anti-crime campaign for the New Year.

By The Phuket News

Friday 30 December 2022, 01:31PM

The campaign aims to build confidence among the public, and tourists, during New Year’s Eve tomorrow, under the banner, “Safety is important.”

Present for the campaign launch was Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong, Chief of Phuket Provincial Police, along with Phuket Vice Governor Arnupap Rodkwan Yodrabam and a hosting of other high-ranking officials.

Assembled for the launch were officers from Region 8 Police, Phuket Provincial Police, Phuket Immigration, Phuket Tourist Police, Marine Police and government agencies along with teams of rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation.

In total, the assembly amounted to 350 personnel.

“The policy of the Royal Thai Police has set various measures to prevent and suppress crime,” Maj Gen Saksira said.

“We are ready to take care of the safety of life and property for the people, and facilitate traffic, during New Year’s Eve 2023. This is a show of our readiness for duty, to build confidence in the safety of life and property for people as well as tourists, and to reduce the opportunity for criminals to cause mayhem, including creating a situation of unrest, in the area,” he said.

“The goal of this anti-crime mobilisation is to focus on and make arrests in important cases, such as firearms, weapons of war, explosives and drugs, as well as suspects wanted on outstanding warrants and those wanted for online offences. This campaign is to clear up crime during this time. It will build confidence for people and tourists in the Phuket area as well,” Maj Gen Saksira said.

