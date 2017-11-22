PHUKET: Police are investigating the cause of an explosion on a tour speedboat in Chalong Bay yesterday afternoon shortly after the boat had returned tourists from Phi Phi Island to Chalong Pier. The explosion resulted in two crew members suffering injuries.

Wednesday 22 November 2017, 11:58AM

The boats's wheelhouse was totally destroyed by the explosion. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong Police was notified of the incident, about 200 metres from Chalong Pier, by the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation’s (PPAO or OrBorJor) Tourist Assistance Centre at 3:45pm yesterday (Nov 21).

Lt Sakkarin Sangjaroen of the Chalong Police arrived at the scene to find the speedboat’s wheelhouse totally destroyed. The boat’s floor had also sustained some damage.

Two crews members, named by police as Mr Anurak Yalong, 22, and Mr Thaworn Yalong, 19, had suffered injuries their heads and chests and had already been taken to Phuket International Hospital in Wichit when police arrived.

Lt Sakkarin said, “The speedboat was heading back from Phi Phi Island with tourists on board. After dropping off the tourists at Chalong Pier, the driver of the boat went out 200m from the pier to turn the boat around.

“Crew members of a nearby boat then heard the sound of explosion come from the boat,” he said.

“We are continuing our investigation and forensic police will investigate the scene. The cost of damage is about B100,000,” Lt Sakkarin added.