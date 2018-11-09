PHUKET: Police are investigating a report by a British tourist saying that she was raped, after Chalong Police were called to the Banana Coffee House on the road to Nai Harn Beach at 9:06am today (Nov 9).

crimetourismviolencepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 9 November 2018, 03:51PM

The owner of the coffee shop, Wartsana Sukkaew, 27, and Thipa Yothasuth, 49, were at the shop when the British woman arrived, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The owner of the coffee shop, Wartsana Sukkaew, 27, and Thipa Yothasuth, 49, were at the shop when the British woman arrived, crying and overwhelmed with emotion.

“She cried and said that she had been assaulted and raped,” Ms Wartsana said.

“Said she had a stomachache and asked to go to the restroom. That's when we called 191,” she said.

Officers from the Tourist Assistance Centre soon arrived and had an ambulance take the British woman first to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital and then transfer her to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

According to the initial report by Chalong Police, the woman, 24 years old, was staying at hotel in Karon. She told police that she went to a bar in Karon last night and was drinking with a Thai man, who she later asked to take her back to her hotel because she was drunk.

The woman did not remember anything else after that, said the report.

The woman said she woke up in the Rawai area and found scratches on her body, and ran to ask for help.

Chalong Police and Tourist Police said they were checking CCTV in the area in the hope of identifying the man while waiting for results of a medical examination of the woman by doctors at Vachira Hospital.