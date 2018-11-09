THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Police investigate rape report by British tourist

PHUKET: Police are investigating a report by a British tourist saying that she was raped, after Chalong Police were called to the Banana Coffee House on the road to Nai Harn Beach at 9:06am today (Nov 9).

crimetourismviolencepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 9 November 2018, 03:51PM

The owner of the coffee shop, Wartsana Sukkaew, 27, and Thipa Yothasuth, 49, were at the shop when the British woman arrived, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The owner of the coffee shop, Wartsana Sukkaew, 27, and Thipa Yothasuth, 49, were at the shop when the British woman arrived, crying and overwhelmed with emotion. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The owner of the coffee shop, Wartsana Sukkaew, 27, and Thipa Yothasuth, 49, were at the shop when the British woman arrived, crying and overwhelmed with emotion.

“She cried and said that she had been assaulted and raped,” Ms Wartsana said.

“Said she had a stomachache and asked to go to the restroom. That's when we called 191,” she said.

Officers from the Tourist Assistance Centre soon arrived and had an ambulance take the British woman first to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital and then transfer her to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

According to the initial report by Chalong Police, the woman, 24 years old, was staying at hotel in Karon. She told police that she went to a bar in Karon last night and was drinking with a Thai man, who she later asked to take her back to her hotel because she was drunk.

The woman did not remember anything else after that, said the report.

The woman said she woke up in the Rawai area and found scratches on her body, and ran to ask for help.

Chalong Police and Tourist Police said they were checking CCTV in the area in the hope of identifying the man while waiting for results of a medical examination of the woman by doctors at Vachira Hospital.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man arrested for rape of female British tourist in Phuket
Three arrest warrants issued for attackers of German tourist in Phuket
Deputy national police chief orders Phuket officers to ramp up their efforts
More suspects in Bangkok gang shootout arrested
German tourist’s Phuket assault case is being investigated, say police
Street gang brawl kills, injures tourists
No evidence of Koh Tao rape, say police
Police to issue official summons for alleged Koh Tao rape victim
Tourist hit with bottle on Koh Pha-Ngan yet to file complaint
Cops probe Koh Tao rape claim
Police probe Brit tourist rape complaint
Pattaya vendor fined for threatening to shoot Chinese tourists
Tattoo artist charged with killing Frenchman in Bangkok
Patong motorbike taxi driver arrested for Turkish tourist assault, robbery
Police hunt suspect after female Turkish tourist assaulted, robbed

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Harvey Law Corporation
Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Go Air
ZUMA Restaurant
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club

 