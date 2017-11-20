PHUKET: Police on the island are hunting for a man who tried to shoot his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend on Saturday night (Nov 18).

Monday 20 November 2017, 04:49PM

Police question witnesses at the scene of the shooting. Photo: Thalang Police

Luckily for the new boyfriend, the man’s shots missed.

Capt Eakkasak Khwanwan of the Thalang Police was notified of the incident at 9pm at a noodle shop in Moo 4, Thepkrasattri.

Capt Eakkasak said, “The shooter is Chonnawee ‘Tee’ Eaktaewsakul. His ex-girlfriend told us that they broke up about one year ago.

“Last night Chonnawee was driving in a white Isuzu pick up truck when he stopped in front of the Indy Noodle Shop where his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend Monkolsit ‘Pom’ Sitthipong were sitting. Chonnawee saw them and became jealous,” Capt Eakkasak said.

“He fired four or five shots but missed. Mr Monkolsit run away into a nearby rubber tree forest.

“Chonnawee then turned to his ex-girlfriend and grabbed her by the throat. He also verbally threatened her. He then sped away.

“Mr Mongkolsit returned to the restaurant once he knew it was safe for him to do so,” Capt Eakkasak explained.

“Chonnawee’s ex-girlfriend told us that he used to be District Administrative Officer, but he quit to run an automobile repair shop in Muang district.

“We are now investigating the incident by checking CCTV in the incident area to find Chonnawee,” Capt Eakkasak added.