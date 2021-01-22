BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket police hunt Japanese restaurant burglar

Phuket police hunt Japanese restaurant burglar

PHUKET: Police are searching for a man who broke into a Japanese restaurant in Phuket Town Wednesday night (Jan 20) and robbed the venue of B7,500 cash.

crimepolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 22 January 2021, 11:14AM

The man had distinct tattoos on his right leg. Image: Supplied

Lt Col Suchart Meelampong of the Phuket City Police was notified of the break-and-enter at 12:48pm yesterday (Jan 21).

Lt Col Suchart explained that CCTV security footage at the restaurant, Hatori on Yaowarat Rd, showed the man entering the premises at about 11pm.

The man’s face could be seen clearly on the CCTV, Lt Col Suchart added.

The man, who was wearing a dark shirt, bright-coloured shorts and flip-flops and was carrying a bag, also had distinct tattoos on his right leg.

“He spent about 30 minutes walking around and searching the restaurant. Also, he used a hammer to change the camera’s view,” Lt Col Suchart said.

Thai Residential

As seen by the CCTV footage, it was when the man was changing the camera angle that his face could be seen clearly staring straight into the lens.

The man broke open a desk drawer and stole B7,500 cash.

Damage to the desk was valued at B8,000, Lt Col Suchart noted.

“We are now investigating to find this man and track where he went. I think we will get him soon,” Lt Col Suchart said.

