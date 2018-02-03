PHUKET: Police are hunting for two suspects who stole six lobsters from a renowned seafood restaurant in Chalong before dawn today (Feb 3).

Saturday 3 February 2018, 05:49PM

It is still unclear why the suspects stole only six out of seven lobsters in the tank. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Today (Feb 3), Capt Somkiet Sarasin of Chalong Police was informed by personnel of a well know local seafood restaurant that six Painted Spiny Lobsters disappeared from a tank while the venue was closed.

According to the restaurant's chef, there were seven lobsters in the tank last night but only one was left this morning. The lock on the tank's cover was broken.

“We checked CCTV records and found that two men climbed over the wall and got into the venue at 4.11 am. One of the suspects was wearing a black cap and a dark shirt. Another one was wearing a jacket, a white cap and a mask. They broke the lock, fished out six lobsters, put them in a bag and escaped from the restaurant in the same manner they got in,” Capt Somkiet said.

“Police managed to obtain clear pictures of the suspects and some fingerprints. Now we are chasing them,” he added.

The stolen lobsters cost no less than B5,000 each, according to the restaurant.