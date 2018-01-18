PHUKET: Thalang Police are searching for a suspect who stole more than 70 food trays from the Baan Bang Rong School in Pa Khlok last weekend.

Thursday 18 January 2018, 10:35AM

The food trays have been recovered, but the thief is still at large. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The trays have since been recovered by the thief is stil at large.

Thalang Police Chief Col Sompong Tiparpakun told The Phuket News on Tuesday (Jan 16), “I was notified by Thalang Police Deputy Chief Col Amnuay Kraiwuttianan that students from the Baan Bang Rong School now have a problem as they do not have food trays for their lunch.

“I have ordered Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Natapop Pongsapan and his team to search for the suspect who stole these trays and to bring them in to face legal action.

“Initially Capt Suchart Luecha of the Thalang Police was notified of the theft incident by a teacher from the school on Monday (Jan 15). Teachers believe the trays were stolen on Saturday (Jan 13) when the school was closed.

“Teachers have already checked CCTV footage and saw a suspect. They know who the suspect is and have provided us with a name,” Col Sompong explained.

“Thalang Patrol Police in Pa Khlok have investigated and found that the suspect has already sold the food trays to a second hand shop in Thalang. The owner of the second hand shop told us that the suspect is a male aged around 25 years old.

“We know who the suspect is and we have been told he is a serial thief. We believe he is involved with drugs,” Col Sompong added.