The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket police hope skull found matches body in drain

PHUKET: Police have found a skull they believe belongs to a body found in a roadside drain in central Phuket over the weekend, and have dispatched the remains to Forensic Police experts in Surat Thani for examination.

death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 December 2017, 11:57AM

Delivery driver Mongkol Kongsang, 35, discovered the body at about 10pm on Saturday night (Dec 9) while shining a torch into the drain in front of the Hi Tech and Home Innovation Co Ltd shop on Thepkrasattri Rd northbound in Baan Liporn while he was searching for the keys to his pickup truck.

“I parked beside the road and went for dinner. After I finished dinner, I came back to my pickup but I had lost my key. I searched on the ground nearby, but couldn’t find it,” Mr Mongkol told police.

“Then I used a torch to search in the drain and saw the body, and called the police. I was so shocked,” he said.

“Also, after I discovered a body, I immediately found the key on the ground nearby. That was very weird. It felt like the man [the body] wanted me to discovered him [the body],” Mr Mongkol added.

Lt Col Natthapop Pongsapan and Lt Sotnat Nayao of the Thalang Police soon arrived at the scene, and the rescue workers used levers to remove the drain cover.

One rescue worker climbed down into the drain and tied a rope around the headless body so fellow rescue workers could lift it out.

Police said the remains were that of a male, age not estimated, dressed in a brown T-shirt and jeans.

Two wristbands were on the left wrist, but no identification was found on the body, said Lt Sotnat.

“We believe the man died at least one week before his body was discovered,” Lt Sotnat added.

The NAKA Island

The body was taken to Thalang Hospital on Saturday night.

Police mounted a search yesterday (Dec 10), and within three hours found a skull in undergrowth near where drain opens and empties into a canal near the U-Athorn government housing estate about 700 metres from where the body was found.

Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Anukul Nuket yesterday said that hopes were high that the skull belonged to the body found.

“We believe the skull belongs to the body found, which we believe is that of a male foreign worker,” he said.

Possibly hinting at what police might want this case to turn out to be Col Anukul added, “It might be a case of suicide. Under a tree near where we found the skull we also found a cloth bound around what appeared to be neck vertebrae.

“The body could have decomposed until the head and body came apart and the body could have been pushed up into the drain during heavy rains that caused floods,” Col Anukul said.

“Thalang Police have forwarded all evidence found to the Forensic Police in Surat Thani, who will examine the remains,”

Police in Phuket are also continuing their efforts to identify the remains, he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

BenPendejo | 12 December 2017 - 13:27:47

Yes...even though the body and head would most likely fall straight down at the same time...then the heavy rains washed the body away and into the drain, but the head and vertebrae were way too heavy to be affected by the torrential runoff.  Sounds logical to me.

The Phuket News

Jor12 | 11 December 2017 - 20:39:31

Perhaps if readers read and considered the article, "Under a tree near where we found the skull we also found a cloth bound around what appeared to be neck vertebrae" So, some would suggest the vertebra jumped from the ground into the cloth on the tree. Others might deduce that after hanging for a few days the head would eventually be severed from a body.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 11 December 2017 - 14:12:21

Brilliant deduction by the police...a suicide where the head just kind of rotted off...which is so common.  I mean, look at all the archeological digs where the people are headless...oh, wait...that only happens after they've been beheaded.  Only in Thailand do the police make a knee jerk statement that a headless body found in a drain is a suicide.

The Phuket News
Matches 3 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.