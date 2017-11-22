The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket police drag heels on deadly bypass pickup wipeout investigation

PHUKET: The driver of the pickup truck carrying Myanmar migrant workers that overturned on the bypass road last Wednesday (Nov 15), causing one fatality, has yet to be charged as the investigation into the accident is ongoing, Capt Ronnaphoom Permpoon of Phuket City Police confirmed today (Nov 22).

construction, death, Myanmar, transport, police,

Wednesday 22 November 2017, 02:58PM

The pickup truck overturned on the bypass road during rush hour. Photo: Phuket City Traffic Police
The pickup truck overturned on the bypass road during rush hour. Photo: Phuket City Traffic Police

The workers were heading from a worker’s camp to a construction site in Chalong area when the truck flipped over on the bypass road, killing one man from Myanmar and injuring seven others (See story here).

https://www.thephuketnews.com/phuket-pickup-truck-overturns-on-bypass-road-one-dead-seven-injured-64699.php#CpIG8ADuJeVvl7O2.97

The pickup truck was carrying nine Myanmar migrant workers in the tray of the pick up, and two Thais, who were in the driver and the passenger seats in the cab, Capt Ronnaphoom confirmed today.

The four injured in the hospital are all Myanmar migrant workers. The driver, Mr Naetithorn, and the other Thai national who was sitting the passenger seat in the cab both suffered only minor injuries, he said.

“I have yet to lay charges against the driver, Naetithorn Janthong, 21, because there are still four injured people in hospital. How can I charge someone without having conducted a full investigation?” Capt Ronnaphoom explained.

“I must speak to the injured, and figure out who was sitting where, the extent of injuries and so on, in order to lay the correct charges and the correct number of charges,” he said.

However, Capt Ronnaphoom did confirm, “Mr Naetithorn told police that he had lost control of the vehicle. He was also driving over the speed limit, and the truck was overloaded.

“The passenger beside the driver told us that the Mr Naetithorn was not on his phone when the accident occurred,” he added.

Capt Ronnaphoom said the mother of the man who died in the accident had travelled from Myanmar and collected her son’s body from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

The man’s body was taken to Thalang for his funeral, he added.

“I am not at the police station currently. I do not have his name with me,” Capt Ronnaphoom said this morning.

“Around the 25th or 26th of November, I will question the driver again,” he added.

 

 
