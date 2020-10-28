Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

PHUKET: The raft of new traffic fines approved by Cabinet earlier this year will come into effect this Sunday* (Nov 1), Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Santat Layangkul has confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 October 2020, 10:13AM

The new traffic fines will start this Sunday (Nov 1). Photo: Patong Police

The new traffic penalties were published in the Government Gazette in August, and see the minimum penalties raised for a host of minor traffic infractions, but the penalties for drunk driving remain the same as those brought into law in 2015, said Col Santat, who oversees all Traffic Police throughout the province. “Phuket police are ready to apply the new traffic fines on Nov 1. I am sure they will work in reducing the number of moving violations, hence making the roads safer,” he said. “Please respect the law, it is the best way to do something good for other drivers,” he added. Among the new fines are: Driving against the traffic flow or causing difficulty for the traffic (B400)

Driving recklessly which may harm other drivers and properties (B400)

Driving between traffic lanes (B500)

Driving on footpath without necessary reason (B500)

Using a mobile phone while driving (B500)

Overtaking on the left side of a vehicle (B500)

Not allowing faster vehicles to overtake when they indicate intention to do so (B500)

Joining traffic without indicating (B500)

Failing to indicate before turning (B400)

Parking in a no-parking area (B400)

Driving over the speed limit (B500)

Failure to give way to an ambulance (B400)

Riding a bicycle outside of the bicycle lane (B200)

Not wearing a helmet (B400)

Passenger of motorbike not wearing a helmet (B800)

Not wearing a safety belt (seat belt) while driving (B400)

Operating an unregistered vehicle (B500)

Driving without driving licence or unable to present driving licence when asked by police (B200)

Failure to indicate to other drivers before turning, changing lane, stopping or letting them overtake (B400)

Failure to have a red light at the back of the vehicle indicate that the vehicle is about to stop (B400)

Failing to slow down when oncoming vehicles approach on a narrow road (B200)

Ignoring traffic signals and signs installed along the roads (B500)

Ignoring hand signs and whistle sounds made by traffic police (B400)

Causing damage, hiding, removing, painting traffic signs installed along the road (B400)

Driving vehicle without license plate (B500)

Driving vehicle causing a loud noise or dragging something on the road (B400)

Using flashing lights, siren lights as well as strange and loud sounds, inappropriate sound as horn (B500)

Carrying goods longer than the body of vehicle without a red flag at the end of the protruding item (B500)

Carrying human, animals, or items not suited for the type of vehicle as determined by the Ministry of Transport (B400) * Correction: The new traffic fines will start this Sunday, Nov 1. Not Monday, as orignally stated in the article.