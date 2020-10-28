Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

PHUKET: The raft of new traffic fines approved by Cabinet earlier this year will come into effect this Sunday* (Nov 1), Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Santat Layangkul has confirmed.

transportSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 October 2020, 10:13AM

The new traffic fines will start this Sunday (Nov 1). Photo: Patong Police

The new traffic fines will start this Sunday (Nov 1). Photo: Patong Police

The new traffic penalties were published in the Government Gazette in August, and see the minimum penalties raised for a host of minor traffic infractions, but the penalties for drunk driving remain the same as those brought into law in 2015, said Col Santat, who oversees all Traffic Police throughout the province.

“Phuket police are ready to apply the new traffic fines on Nov 1. I am sure they will work in reducing the number of moving violations, hence making the roads safer,” he said.

“Please respect the law, it is the best way to do something good for other drivers,” he added.

Among the new fines are:

  • Driving against the traffic flow or causing difficulty for the traffic (B400)
  • Driving recklessly which may harm other drivers and properties (B400)
  • Driving between traffic lanes (B500)
  • Driving on footpath without necessary reason (B500)
  • Using a mobile phone while driving (B500)
  • Overtaking on the left side of a vehicle (B500)
  • Not allowing faster vehicles to overtake when they indicate intention to do so (B500)
  • Joining traffic without indicating (B500)
  • Failing to indicate before turning (B400)
  • Parking in a no-parking area (B400)
  • Driving over the speed limit (B500)
  • Failure to give way to an ambulance (B400)
  • Riding a bicycle outside of the bicycle lane  (B200)
  • Not wearing a helmet (B400)
  • Passenger of motorbike not wearing a helmet (B800)
  • Not wearing a safety belt (seat belt) while driving (B400)
  • Operating an unregistered vehicle (B500)
  • Driving without driving licence or unable to present driving licence when asked by police (B200)
  • Failure to indicate to other drivers before turning, changing lane, stopping or letting them overtake (B400)
  • Failure to have a red light at the back of the vehicle indicate that the vehicle is about to stop (B400)
  • Failing to slow down when oncoming vehicles approach on a narrow road (B200)
  • Ignoring traffic signals and signs installed along the roads (B500)
  • Ignoring hand signs and whistle sounds made by traffic police (B400)
  • Causing damage, hiding, removing, painting traffic signs installed along the road (B400)
  • Driving vehicle without license plate (B500)
  • Driving vehicle causing a loud noise or dragging something on the road (B400)
  • Using flashing lights, siren lights as well as strange and loud sounds, inappropriate sound as horn (B500)
  • Carrying goods longer than the body of vehicle without a red flag at the end of the protruding item (B500)
  • Carrying human, animals, or items not suited for the type of vehicle as determined by the Ministry of Transport (B400)

* Correction: The new traffic fines will start this Sunday, Nov 1. Not Monday, as orignally stated in the article.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

H2538 | 28 October 2020 - 15:43:21 

"Riding a bicycle outside of the bicycle lane  " The most vulnerable in the traffic picture with a cycle on10kg and a car weighs 1000kg or so. Well wasn't it so a while ago in the news that Phuket should attract sports tourism!?

Capricornball | 28 October 2020 - 13:10:35 

Well...they can make all the laws they want, but the fact will remain that police presence on the roads is about nil, so any of the moving violations are just blah blah blah.  And no changes to drunk driving laws says a whole lot about how out of touch this place is. Drink driving is just not much of a concern here, hence the shameful road fatality rate.

Wiesel | 28 October 2020 - 12:50:46 

John, dont be stupid please. If there is no bicycle lane you can not use one. But if there is one you have to use it and if not you have to pay.

Fascinated | 28 October 2020 - 12:47:25 

All those fines need another zero added- people will just shrug them off. Time to instigate a points system as well (for those who actually have a licence!).

LALALA | 28 October 2020 - 12:35:36 

Useless traffic fine catalogue. Enforcement will be on very low level as usual despite the few checkpoints which will concentrate on fining motorbike riders without helmet and license and checking valid car registrations.

Dicko | 28 October 2020 - 12:30:05 

That is brilliant, it's a list of standard Thai driving behaviour. If they actually enforced any/all of these laws the financial woes of the current government would be solved within weeks

Johny45683 | 28 October 2020 - 11:57:03 

Officer asked me 1000b for parking in a wrong place a few months ago.
Was I robbed by the police officer inside Patong police station?

Mj | 28 October 2020 - 11:43:47 

To reduse the numbers of accidents it should at least be one more 0 after each fine.

JohnC | 28 October 2020 - 10:33:10 

{Riding a bicycle outside of the bicycle lane 200B.} Just curious but 99% of places in Phuket where you can ride bicycles don't have cycle paths. If I ride mine outside my front gate does that mean I can be fined now? Ridiculous law.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Maya Bay dugong dies from suspected boat propeller wound
Emergency decree extended to curb coronavirus
Phuket OrBorJor election candidate registration to open
Popular Phi Phi reef area where karst collapsed sealed off for two years
US senators seek to declare China ‘genocide’ against Uighurs
Reconciliation panel on cards
Phuket weather warning as Category 5 Molave moves towards Vietnam
TAT: Building Chinese market part of STV
Phuket told to prepare to receive tourists
Student killed after collision with cement truck
Demonstrators ask US to stop ‘hybrid war’ against Thailand
Workers suffer electric shock while retrieving Vegetarian Festival flags
Electricity outage to hit area near airport
Non-Phuket natives asked to change registered address to Phuket to boost island budgets
Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court

 

Phuket community
Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

"Riding a bicycle outside of the bicycle lane " The most vulnerable in the traffic pictur...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Well...they can make all the laws they want, but the fact will remain that police presence on the ro...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

John, dont be stupid please. If there is no bicycle lane you can not use one. But if there is one yo...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

All those fines need another zero added- people will just shrug them off. Time to instigate a points...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Useless traffic fine catalogue. Enforcement will be on very low level as usual despite the few check...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

That is brilliant, it's a list of standard Thai driving behaviour. If they actually enforced any...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

Officer asked me 1000b for parking in a wrong place a few months ago. Was I robbed by the police of...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

To reduse the numbers of accidents it should at least be one more 0 after each fine....(Read More)

Demonstrators ask US to stop ‘hybrid war’ against Thailand

{The purpose of the coup was to prevent Thai people from killing each other, after many people ralli...(Read More)

Phuket police confirm new traffic fines to start Nov 1

{Riding a bicycle outside of the bicycle lane 200B.} Just curious but 99% of places in Phuket where ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
K9 Point
Property in Phuket
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
https://sgssecurity.com/
AVC Engineering
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand

 