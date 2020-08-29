The news came after the annual meeting on Royal Thai Police promotions and transfers presided by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The meeting was held at the Government House yesterday (Aug 28).
The meeting took more than two hours to consider transfers of 142 high rank officer. However, the name of the person to replace Gen Rungrote was not revealed.
It is believed that Gen Rungrote will take up his new post of Oct 1, 2020.
Gen Rungrote officially took up his position as the new Phuket Provincial Police commander on Oct 2, 2019. Before his transfer to Phuket, Gen Rungrote served as Deputy Commander of Patrol and Special Operations Division in Bangkok.
At that time Gen Rungrote was also the director of the Police Tero football club, as position he has held since 2017.
