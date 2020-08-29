Phuket Police Chief to be transferred

PHUKET: The Commander of Phuket Police Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri is to be transferred to take up the post of Commander of Immigration Division Region 3 based in Bangkok.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 29 August 2020, 10:58AM

Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Rungrote Thakurapunyasiri. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

The news came after the annual meeting on Royal Thai Police promotions and transfers presided by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. The meeting was held at the Government House yesterday (Aug 28).

The meeting took more than two hours to consider transfers of 142 high rank officer. However, the name of the person to replace Gen Rungrote was not revealed.

It is believed that Gen Rungrote will take up his new post of Oct 1, 2020.

Gen Rungrote officially took up his position as the new Phuket Provincial Police commander on Oct 2, 2019. Before his transfer to Phuket, Gen Rungrote served as Deputy Commander of Patrol and Special Operations Division in Bangkok.

At that time Gen Rungrote was also the director of the Police Tero football club, as position he has held since 2017.