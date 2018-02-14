PHUKET: A 24-year-old man was arrested while attempting to smuggle 167 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) onto Phuket last night (Feb 13).

Wednesday 14 February 2018, 12:01PM

Jakkrit Phaiphong from Nakhon Sri Thammarat was found in possession of 167 ya bah pills. Photo: Tha Chatchai Police

A team of Tha Chatchai Police officers led by Deputy Chief Lt Col Nikorn Chootong, Maj Rattanawut Nookaew and Lt Adon Petkeeree arrested Jakkrit Phaiphong, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, at the Phuket Checkpoint during a routine search of a minivan heading from Phang Nga to Phuket at 6:10pm.

In making the arrest, police seized 167 ya bah pills that were found inside a plastic bag and plastic bottle inside a bag that Jakkrit had in his possession.

Jakkrit was taken to the Tha Chatchai Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.