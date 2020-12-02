BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket police bust island drug network

Phuket police bust island drug network

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Commander Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannoo yesterday delivered a warning to drug networks on the island that police are coming for them. The warning came as he announced the arrest of four suspects in raids that netted 24,481 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills (ya bah), 4.243kg of crystal meth (ya ice) as well as two handguns and 54 rounds of ammunition.

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 2 December 2020, 11:01AM

The arrests netted more than 24,000 meth pills, more than four kilos of crystal meth as well as two handguns. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police are also investigating the suspects bank accounts, Maj Gen Pornsak told a press conference at Thalang Police Station yesterday (Dec 1).

Present for the press conference were Provincial Police Deputy Chief Col Sermphan Sirikong, Thalang Police Chief Col Amnart Kalong and Thalang Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Krissana Channit.

Gen Pornsak explained that drug suspect Haris Pakdee, 40, a local resident of Tambon Thepkasattri, was arrested at a room at the Sunisa Resort at about 2pm on Sunday (Nov 29).

He was wanted for selling drugs to teenagers in Baan Prusomparn in Tambon Thepkrsattri and nearby areas.

In conducting the raid, police seized 6,996 ya bah pills, 1.736 kg of ya ice, a “Thai Pradit” homemade gun and six .38-calibre bullets.

Haris was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

From questioning Haris, police then arrested Ratnimon Jaikong at a room in Soi 7 Bangmalao in Saku. Seized as evidence in that raid were 16,315 ya bah pills and 1.88kg of ya ice.

Ms Ratnimon was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, Gen Pornsak explained.

Further investigation led police to arrest Benjarong Thin-kohyao at a house in Moo 3 Pa Khlok, where he was found with 575.73g ya ice, 770 ya bah pills and 36 bullets (size not specified), Gen Pornsak said.

Benjarong was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, illegal possession of ammunition.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

Further questioning of Benjarong led to the arrest of Panudet Karim at a house in Moo 6 Pa Khlok, Gen Pornsak added.

In that raid police seized 51.5g of ya ice, 400 ya bah pills and a .38-calibre firearm with 12 bullets, he said.

Panudet was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition.

“From our investigation, we learned that Ms Ratnimon ​​would pick up the drugs in Bangkok and bring them back to Phuket by bus and hand them over to the drug network in Thalang,” Gen Pornsak said.

Gen Pornsak Nuannoo warned other criminals that police were working hard to crack down on drug networks on the island.

“Phuket Provincial Police are working continuously on preventive and clearance measures. The arrests in this drug case are important as the drugs were being smuggled onto Phuket by being hidden in luggage on a bus, out of sight of officials at the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai and delivered to a drug network in Thalang  – but police finally caught up with them,” he said.

Police were continuing their investigation into the drug network, Gen Pornsak added.

“Officers are also in the process of auditing the bank accounts for seizure,” he said.

“It is important to expand the investigation to discover all persons in the drug network so that ultimately all of them will be prosecuted,” he concluded.

Health chiefs play down Chiang Mai lockdown talk

"Many Thai working across the border returning with the virus to receive treatment in Thailand&...

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

A higher speed limit is very questionable. As speed cost already many lives in this country, there i...

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

@Pascale. What make you say that I think only Thai employ Myanmar workers? I didn't. I was ques...

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

Good decision !...

Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong

"Not even enough air to blow a candle light" Lol ! The keyboard warrior can't even ci...

Government approves 120km/h speed limit

The new speed limits are going to 'improve' more than just traffic flows only. hehehe. Well...

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for COVID-19

Poor Foot ! Life must be quite boring if you still keep watching those races, even though you keep ...

Thai teak seized in SorPorKor raid north of Patong

Jor12 doesn't know it anymore, just change to 'murdering' to get away with his last comm...

Arrivals from Myanmar targeted amid COVID-19 fears

Soso...the bad Myanmar migrant workers..looks like Mr. PP failed to acknowledge that the recent case...

F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton positive for COVID-19

Poor Lewis. At Sunday's race, Lewis was followed around by a woman whose apparent job was to te...

 

