Phuket police bust drug gang, net 12 suspects, B3mn of drugs

PHUKET: Police have busted a drug network of 12 suspects in Phuket and seized nearly two kilograms of crystal meth (ya ice) worth an estimated B3 million.

drugscrimepolicemilitary
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 21 November 2018, 02:16PM

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai (right) announced the news yesterday evening. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai (2nd from right) announced the news yesterday evening. Photo: PR Dept

In total an estimated B3 million in drugs seized, said police. Photo: PR Dept

Among the items seized was one homemade ’Thai Pradit’ gun. Photo: PR Dept

In total, 12 suspects were arrested. Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai announced the news yesterday evening, explaining that raids were carried out from last Friday through yesterday (Nov 16-20) and in conjunction with soldiers from the 25th Military Circle, stationed in Phuket.

The series of arrests began last Friday and Saturday, with two suspects arrested found in possession of 137 ya bah pills with an estimated value of B13,700.

The two suspects arrested – who were not named – were led to the arrests of 10 other drug dealers, V/Gov Supoj said.

Following the initial arrests, officers on Sunday (Nov 18) arrested three suspects – named as Pasuwat Thongto and Wittaya Sesakrom, both 27, and Kerati Yotpanya, 29 – at the Phuket Thanee Village housing estate just north of the heroines Monument, at 1am.

Officers seized 57.25g of ya ice and 135 pills of ya bah as well as B1,500 in cash.

All three suspects were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

On Monday (Nov 19), officers arrested two suspects at a residence in Moo 4, Chalong, at 11:48pm.

V/Gov Supoj named one of the suspects arrested as Chanet Labmee, 31, but declined to name the other suspect arrested, a 19-year-old female, as she is a minor. (Thai law deems people 20 years of age or older as adults.)

In making the arrests officers seized 107.4g of ya ice, one motorcycle, one homemade gun (‘Thai Pradit’) and one 12-gauge shotgun cartridge.

Police charged both the man and the 19-year-old with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. No mention was made of any charge for the illegal gun.

Officers then yesterday (Nov 20) concluded their series of raids at Baan Suan Place apartment complex in Wichit, where four suspects – named as Niarrong Areena, 23; Muhummudsukree Madae, 25; Ausrokee Malee, 33; and Muhummud Kora, 27 – were found in possession of 1.7 kilograms of ya ice.

In making those arrests, officers also arrested Jongsawa Wanjae, 47, who was found in possession of 100g of ya ice, V/Gov Supoj explained.

All five were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, he confirmed.

 

 

