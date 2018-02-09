PHUKET: A 21-year-old man was arrested attempting to smuggle 1,564 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) onto Phuket last night (Feb 8). The pills were en route to their delivery point – a government housing estate in Srisoonthorn.

Friday 9 February 2018, 04:52PM

A team of Tha Chatchai Police officers led by Lt Col Taweesak Kampeera arrested Chakrit Petcharat, from Nakhon Sri Thammarat, at the Phuket Checkpoint during a routine search of a bus heading from Phang Nga to Phuket.

In making the arrest, police seized 1,564 ya bah pills that were found inside a bag that Chakrit has in his possession.

Chakrit was taken to the Tha Chatchai Police Station nearby and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

“Chakrit admitted that a man who he knew only as ‘Had’ called him to pick up the ya bah pills at a power pole near the Thep Satree Srisoonthorn military camp in Thung Song in Nakhon Sri Thammarat.,” explained Tha Chatchai Police Chief Col Prawit Suttiruangarun.

“He was to deliver the pills to Had at the National Housing Authority complex in Srisoonthorn,” Col Prawit said.

Chakrit was to be paid B5,000 on delivering the pills, he added.

Police were continuing their investigation, Col Prawit added.