PHUKET: A team of Border Patrol Police on Tuesday (Sept 18) arrested a 39-year-old Thai woman in Chalong who was found in possession over 20,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and just over 70 grams of crystal meth (ya ice).

crimedrugspolicetransport

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 21 September 2018, 12:38PM

The drugs seized from 39-year-old Jiraporn ‘Sao’ Chauykiet. Photo: Chalong Police

The woman, Jiraporn ‘Sao’ Chauykiet, told police that she delivered the drugs for a dealer named only as ‘Bang’ and was paid B500 per delivery.

However, she also said she received a monthly salary of B12,000 from Bang.

During her arrest police seized from Jiraporn 20,772 ya bah pills, 73.43g of ya ice and a white Honda PCX.

Leader of Border Patrol Police Unit 425, Lt Ampon Samorthai, explained details of Jiraporn’s arrest.

“At 1am on June 1, a team arrested Manita ‘Jam’ Chausakul when she was found in possession of ya ice.

“Following her arrest, Manita’s father went to visit her at Phuket Provincial Prison. Manita told her father about the network she was working for and her father then passed this information on to police,” he said.

“Manita told her father about a woman called ‘Sao’ who lived in Soi 6 Chao Fah Garden Home on East Fa East Rd. Police monitored her and found her activity appeared to be related to drug distribution,” he added.

From 11am on Sept 18 a surveillance team were watching Sao and at 12:30pm she left her house and went out on her motorbike and stopped at Luang Por Chaem Rd.

“Officers said Sao behaved awkwardly so approached her. She took out a packet from her jacket pocket which contained two packs of ya bah, there were 200 pills in each pack,” Lt Ampon said.

Police found that the woman was Jiraporn and she was taken to Chalong Police Station for questioning where she told officers that she had more drugs at her house Chao Fah Garden Home.

Police went to the property and found 20,372 ya bah pills and the 73.43g of ya ice.

Jiraporn told police that the drugs were delivered to her by a man called Bang who paid her B500 for each delivery, she also said he paid her a B12,000 monthly salary.

According to police they attempted to set up a sting operation to arrest Bang but were unsuccessful.

Jiraporn has been charged with possession of Category 1 drugs with intent to sell.