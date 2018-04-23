The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket police arrest teen for violent mugging

PHUKET: Police hunted down and arrested an 18-year-old man on Saturday (April 21) within two hours of him punching, kicking and robbing a Myanmar woman working as a housekeeper at an apartment block in Wichit.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 23 April 2018, 11:08AM

Ms San Thidar New, from Myanmar, was cleaning on the second floor of the Pro Mansion Apartment at about 1pm when Saranyu Sae Jang, 18, from Chiang Mai, appeared and attacked her, explained police.

Saranyu punched her face several times and robbed her of her gold necklace, her gold bracelet and about B1,000 in cash.

Ms San, face bloodied and bruised, picked herself up off the floor and chased Saranyu as he ran down to the first floor, where he punched and kicked her to the ground before speeding off on his motorbike.

Ms San went to call for help and by chance saw a Wichit Police officer on patrol passing by. She explained her ordeal and gave a description of the motorbike and its licence plate number to the officer, who alerted other police to be on the lookout for Saranyu.

Within two hours police had tracked Saranyu to a house on Soi Prachauthit, where he was placed under arrested.

Police confirmed that Saranyu has been charged for the attack and robbery, and that Ms San was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the attack.

 

 
Christy Sweet | 23 April 2018 - 16:09:11

Way to fight back and glad she is safe- why is she covered in blood some two hours later? Is there no comfort to be offered a victim?

Kurt | 23 April 2018 - 13:20:15

After being trialed and convicted is there not a possibility to put such punks in a prison working regime?
Something like daily cleaning road ditches, drains, canals and streams?
There must be something to make good use of them in return for a prison roof above their head, medical care and food.

BenPendejo | 23 April 2018 - 11:17:49

Now this is a miserable criminal punk of the highest order.  The level of cowardice is unbelievable.  This punk needs a taste of his own medicine, and hopefully he gets it in jail.  But know how things can work here...he might do a few wais and get sent back to where he came from.  This guy needs to be dealt with severely...I think he will do this again.  Poor girl.

