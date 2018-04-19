PHUKET: Officers from the Phuket Tourist Police have confirmed that Sakoo Police have arrested a man who was alleged to have splashed paint on numerous cars during the Songkran festivities at Nai Yang Beach last Friday (April 13).

Thursday 19 April 2018, 11:45AM

Payak 'Tum' Samniangmai, 29, told police that he was responsible for splashing paint on peoples' cars during Songkran at Nai Yang Beach last Friday (Apr 13). Photo: Sakoo Police

Deputy Chief Inspector of the Phuket Tourist Police Lt Col Urumporn Koondysumrit yesterday (April 18) confirmed, “Last Saturday (April 14), Sakoo police received nine complaints about acrylic paint being splashed onto cars at Nai Yang Beach last Friday.

“After making investigations police believed that the man responsible was 29-year-old Payak “Tum” Samniangmai. He was apprehended today (April 18),” he said.

Payak told police that he was a painter and decorator and that when he joined the Songkran festivities at Nai Yang Beach he splashed acrylic paint on some cars.

Most of the victims said that their cars had been splashed with blue paint while they passed the front of a hotel just before Nai Yang Beach. They also said that they believed it was a group of men that had carried out the act.

Payak told Sakoo Police officers, “I apologise, I did this because I was drunk. It understand that this affects people and Phuket’s tourism image. I will try to find a way to clean these paint splashes if I can. I have learned a serious lesson and I will not do this again next year.”

Payak has been charged with damaging other peoples’ assets.