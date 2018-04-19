The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket police arrest Songkran paint-splasher

PHUKET: Officers from the Phuket Tourist Police have confirmed that Sakoo Police have arrested a man who was alleged to have splashed paint on numerous cars during the Songkran festivities at Nai Yang Beach last Friday (April 13).

construction, crime, alcohol, transport,

The Phuket News

Thursday 19 April 2018, 11:45AM

Payak 'Tum' Samniangmai, 29, told police that he was responsible for splashing paint on peoples' cars during Songkran at Nai Yang Beach last Friday (Apr 13). Photo: Sakoo Police
Payak 'Tum' Samniangmai, 29, told police that he was responsible for splashing paint on peoples' cars during Songkran at Nai Yang Beach last Friday (Apr 13). Photo: Sakoo Police

Deputy Chief Inspector of the Phuket Tourist Police Lt Col Urumporn Koondysumrit yesterday (April 18) confirmed, “Last Saturday (April 14), Sakoo police received nine complaints about acrylic paint being splashed onto cars at Nai Yang Beach last Friday.

“After making investigations police believed that the man responsible was 29-year-old Payak “Tum” Samniangmai. He was apprehended today (April 18),” he said.

Payak told police that he was a painter and decorator and that when he joined the Songkran festivities at Nai Yang Beach he splashed acrylic paint on some cars.

World Cup League @ BISP

Most of the victims said that their cars had been splashed with blue paint while they passed the front of a hotel just before Nai Yang Beach. They also said that they believed it was a group of men that had carried out the act.

Payak told Sakoo Police officers, “I apologise, I did this because I was drunk. It understand that this affects people and Phuket’s tourism image. I will try to find a way to clean these paint splashes if I can. I have learned a serious lesson and I will not do this again next year.”

Payak has been charged with damaging other peoples’ assets.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Discover Thainess | 19 April 2018 - 13:52:34

So let’s see if he really means it. Paint damage can be repaired, just have to take the cars to a car repair shop and pay them money. The perpetrator abound of course pay for the damage he has caused. So if he is really sorry, he can pay up. Might take him some years to pay it all off, but that’s a good lesson for him and others that there are consequences for your actions.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.