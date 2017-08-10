The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Phuket police arrest serial mobile phone thief

PHUKET: Police yesterday arrested a man wanted in connection with a spate of mobile phone thefts in Thalang.

crime, police, technology, transport, violence,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 10 August 2017, 10:55AM

Police make the arrest of 19 year-old Khitthikarn Thongnak (circled). Photo: Thalang Police
Police make the arrest of 19 year-old Khitthikarn Thongnak (circled). Photo: Thalang Police

The arrest of 19 year-old Khitthikarn Thongnak was announced at a press conference held at 4pm yesterday (Aug 9) by Thalang Police Chief Col Somphong Thip-arphakul, Thalang Deputy Chief of Investigation Lt Col Nathaphop Phongsaphan and Inspector of Investigation Lt Col Phongphan Siriphattharanukul at Thalang Police Station,

Col Somphong said, “We received many reports from victims that their mobile phones had been stolen. Officers checked CCTV footage, which was later played back to victims and they were able to confirm that a man identified in the images was the person they suspected had committed the crimes.

“After the court issued an arrest warrant we were able to apprehend the suspect today (Aug 9),” he said.

“Khitthikarn committed all of his the crimes in the Thalang area. The first time was at 5:10pm on June 19 when he robbed a person of a Samsung phone near the Thalang – Thonsai Waterfall Rd. He used a knife to threaten the victim while the victim was stopped at traffic lights,” Col Somphong explained.

“Between 5pm-6pm on June 25 he committed two further thefts. On both of these occasions Khitthikarn asked to use a mobile phone from the two victims saying he needed to call his friend. He would then walk to his motorbike while talking on the phone and speed away.

“Both of these crimes were committed in front of a shop near Wat Phrathong in Thepkrasattri,” Col Somphong said.

“Police seized from Khitthikarn a Honda Scoopy motorbike, a 16-centimetre knife and three telephones. Police arrested him at a house in Moo 1, Thepkrasattri, Thalang.

“He was charged with the crimes,” Col Somphong added.

 

 
