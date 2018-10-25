THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket pickup driver flees scene with friends after early morning crash

PHUKET: Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who crashed his vehicle in Thalang in the early hours of this morning and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by his friends after receiving medical treatment from rescue workers.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 25 October 2018, 11:56AM

Police arrived at the scene to find a Nakhon Sri Thammarat-registered bronze Isuzu pickup truck with its back end badly damaged abandoned in the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

Lying in the road was a 50km/h road sign. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver of the pickup was administered first aid before being driven away by his friends. Photo: Eakkapop Tongtub

At 1am today (Oct 25), Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of an accident involving a pickup truck in front of the Honda Marine showroom on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thepkrasattri, Thalang.

Police arrived at the scene to find a Nakhon Sri Thammarat-registered silver Isuzu pickup truck with its back end badly damaged abandoned in the road.

Lying in the road was a 50km/h road sign.

Rescue workers who were already at the scene when police arrived said that the male driver was still at the scene when they arrived and had sustained injuries to his forehead and right hand.

He was administered first aid, however, shortly after some friends arrived in another vehicle and rushed him away from the scene. 

Police were yet to arrive at the scene.

Police believe that the driver was speeding and lost of control of his vehicle due to the wet road conditions.

The vehicle was taken to Thalang Police Station and police will look for the driver to bring him in for questioning.

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 25 October 2018 - 22:28:05 

Pas, i absolutely agree !

Pauly44 | 25 October 2018 - 18:15:45 

None of it makes any sense but hey TiT.

Pascale | 25 October 2018 - 17:39:12 

K,wake up! The whole comment/assumption is utter nonsense,based on your inability to read/understand an article."Police were yet to arrive at the scene" Simple English,but you don't get it.Maybe time to change to another forum where they speak your native language.

GerryT81 | 25 October 2018 - 14:47:43 

Kurt,can't you read? It says in the article:Police were yet to arrive at the scene!!!!!

Fascinated | 25 October 2018 - 12:55:21 

Doncha hate it when 'fiends' are driving on the roads- Spellcheck is your fiend!

Kurt | 25 October 2018 - 12:52:19 

So, the police was at scene and allowed friends to rush the medical care taken driver off? No alcohol/drugs test, just after ending of a alcohol ban day? After flattening a 50kmh road sign? Very funny and dumb of police to mention wet road conditions. Why allowed the boys to rushed away? Was money given for rush off understanding?

