PHUKET: Police are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who crashed his vehicle in Thalang in the early hours of this morning and fled the scene in a vehicle driven by his friends after receiving medical treatment from rescue workers.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 25 October 2018, 11:56AM

The driver of the pickup was administered first aid before being driven away by his friends. Photo: Eakkapop Tongtub

Police arrived at the scene to find a Nakhon Sri Thammarat-registered bronze Isuzu pickup truck with its back end badly damaged abandoned in the road. Photo: Eakkapop Thontub

At 1am today (Oct 25), Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of the Thalang Police was notified of an accident involving a pickup truck in front of the Honda Marine showroom on Thepkrasattri Rd in Thepkrasattri, Thalang.

Police arrived at the scene to find a Nakhon Sri Thammarat-registered silver Isuzu pickup truck with its back end badly damaged abandoned in the road.

Lying in the road was a 50km/h road sign.

Rescue workers who were already at the scene when police arrived said that the male driver was still at the scene when they arrived and had sustained injuries to his forehead and right hand.

He was administered first aid, however, shortly after some friends arrived in another vehicle and rushed him away from the scene.

Police were yet to arrive at the scene.

Police believe that the driver was speeding and lost of control of his vehicle due to the wet road conditions.

The vehicle was taken to Thalang Police Station and police will look for the driver to bring him in for questioning.