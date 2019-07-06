THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket’s PHIST launches ‘Green Beat 60’ environmental short film contest

PHUKET: The organisers of PHIST (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism) 2019 have launched a short film contest for young people to highlight the fight against environmental challenges the world is facing today, with up to B65,000 in prizes up for grabs

Saturday 6 July 2019, 02:58PM

The contest, called “Green Beat 60”, invites “wacky, wild, in-your-face ideas all welcome” in Asia’s first green short film competition, which aims to unearth the region’s new generation of eco-activists, said a release issued yesterday (July 5).

“The brainchild of PHIST co-founder Bill Barnett, Green Beat 60 is an innovative video competition that offers a completely no-holds barred opportunity for budding eco activists to show their passion and creativity to shoot for a minute on what makes them mad about the environmental mess we are in,” the release said.

Green Beat 60 invites all ages to create 60-second videos on an environmental theme that really matters to them: climate change, ocean plastic, deforestation, wildlife extinction, food shortages, soil degradation, and so on, the release noted.

Anyone with a smartphone can enter, including kids and students with a passion for environmental issues. The winner will have 60 seconds of fame as their short film is shown in front of 1,000 people at the upcoming PHIST event in Phuket in September.

“When it comes to the environment, the kids leading the way – just look at Greta Thunberg and the School Strike 4 Climate campaign. So let’s listen to them. Green Beat 60 lets all-comers, including schoolkids and students, share their ideas about the environment, what it means to them, and how the future will look unless we get it sorted. It’s fun, it’s engaging and it doesn’t matter how insane it is – we’re listening,” said Mr Barnett.

Laguna Golf Phuket

“Unfortunately the list of critical issue facing Planet Earth is long. But we’re creating an opportunity to bang the drum about it,” Mr Barnett added.

No special equipment is needed; any mobile device or digital camera will do. Drone shots are also welcome. So whether you’re a student with an exciting project, a school class saving the rainforest, colleagues curing climate change, or simply someone with a story to tell. Documentaries, sketches, skits, vlogs and music videos are all invited, as long as they don’t exceed 60 seconds.

Filmmakers will be judged in eight categories, ranging from primary school age to university students, families, community groups, hotels and more. The best film from each category will be screened at PHIST 2019, the sustainability forum that attracts over 500 tourism and hospitality delegates from across Southeast Asia.

The top three entries will receive prizes, including B65,000 (about US$1,600) in retail and hospitality vouchers, and the best film will win the Green Beat Best Film Award.

 For more information about Green Beat 60, visit phist.phukethotelsassociation.com/green-beat-60

 

 

