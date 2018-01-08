PHUKET: A 31-year-old man from Tha Sala District, in Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, was arrested at the PTT gas station in Koh Kaew on Saturday night (Jan 6) after he was caught in an undercover operation trying to sell drugs.

Monday 8 January 2018, 02:31PM

Officers found Rewat Sohsaman in possession of 50 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

After receiving a tip-off, Muang District Chief Wikom Jakthi ordered officials from his anti-narcotics enforcement team to take down Rewat Sohsaman, 31, for dealing drugs at the petrol station.

Undercover officials placed Rewat under arrest at about 8pm after they set up a sting operation in which they solicited to buy from him drugs to the value of B5,000.

Officers found Rewat in possession of 50 ya bah pills. They also seized his mobile phone.

Rewat, was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he reportedly confessed to the charge of possession of illegal drugs with intent to sell, officials reported.