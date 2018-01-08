The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket petrol-station drug dealer arrested

PHUKET: A 31-year-old man from Tha Sala District, in Nakhon Sri Thammarat province, was arrested at the PTT gas station in Koh Kaew on Saturday night (Jan 6) after he was caught in an undercover operation trying to sell drugs.

drugs, crime, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 8 January 2018, 02:31PM

Officers found Rewat Sohsaman in possession of 50 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Officers found Rewat Sohsaman in possession of 50 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

After receiving a tip-off, Muang District Chief Wikom Jakthi ordered officials from his anti-narcotics enforcement team to take down Rewat Sohsaman, 31, for dealing drugs at the petrol station.

Undercover officials placed Rewat under arrest at about 8pm after they set up a sting operation in which they solicited to buy from him drugs to the value of B5,000.

Officers found Rewat in possession of 50 ya bah pills. They also seized his mobile phone.

Rewat, was taken to Phuket City Police Station, where he reportedly confessed to the charge of possession of illegal drugs with intent to sell, officials reported.

 

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Mobile charging ban draws flak

Well, by now it is old stuff. As the Ministry, 'after thinking' is withdrawing the decision. How about: think, analyse first, before you try...(Read More)

Brazilians allege theft of B400k of items from luxury Phuket villa

Try reading the website of the property concerned to answer your queries which the tenants would have done. Also read the article re: the locked/unloc...(Read More)

Serious charges await bare-butts Americans

If people read the article it points out that it is the maximum penalty for the offense and that subsequently offences only came to light later. It al...(Read More)

Mobile charging ban draws flak

They should ban personal mobiles at work, the amount of people not doing their job because they are too busy on their phone, I was stood at the airpor...(Read More)

Brazilians allege theft of B400k of items from luxury Phuket villa

Not a single word about 24 hour resort security. Wasn't there any? Is there no safe in that villa to store values? Did they lock/checked doors ...(Read More)

Rohingya rebels claim ambush on Myanmar security forces

One could wait for a Rohingya reaction on what happened the last few months. Now they have a ARSA. May be still poorly armed, but one can wait for th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

Fundamental flaw in the article is that the Governor is NOT part of the process of law. It is not for him to dictate what the police should do under t...(Read More)

American tourist overdoses on sex drug, roams Phuket airport naked

Even for a short time vacationer is it easy to get drugs on Phuket Island. Phuket is sinking under de tons of drug loads coming in. Perhaps this tou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

Keep solution simple! A foreigner should have a car- or motorbike driving license from his country + that International Driving Permit booklet. A ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Slippery road ahead

As this is comparing to the UK, changing the focus to what is the real issue with road safety in Thailand which is the driver and rider skills. Both f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.