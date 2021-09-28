Phuket people queue for food handouts as police make merit with COVID charity effort

PHUKET: Hundreds lined the street on the south side of Phuket Town yesterday (Sept 27) as two high-ranking police officers made merit by handing out ‘Survival Bags’ of food and other household necessities to those suffering harsh financial hardship under the ongoing economic crisis.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 28 September 2021, 06:26PM

Handing out the ’Survival Bags’ was an effort to help people in need and to make merit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The long queue formed along Lim Sui Ju Rd, where 400 of the Survival Bags were handed out in front of the ‘Somtam’ variety entertainment venue.

Present to oversee the distribution of the much-needed essentials were the benefactors, Pol Maj Gen Suriya Rattanaphan, who was making merit for his 44th birthday, along with Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Arayapan Pukbuakhao and Maj Gen Arayapan’s wife.

Maj Gen Suriya said, “Foreseeing the hardships and poverty of many people, which are more difficult than our own, we had the idea to bring such items to distribute to the poor at this time, which is a merit-making in itself.”

Among the items handed out were rice, dry foods and canned fish, chicken eggs, drinking water and cartons of milk.

Maj Gen Arayapan said, “We could see that the COVID-19 situation has affected many people, who are now suffering. Someone who used to have an address, now does not, or some people who used to have jobs who now have lost their jobs, have no income, and some have no money to buy food to eat.”

The handing out of the Survival Bags continued today, with 800 bags handed out in total.

The officers asked those who joined the queue for cooperation. “Please wear a mask and keep social distance to prevent the spread of the COVID-19,” Maj Gen Suriya said.

Those who received a donation were grateful. Thanking the officers for their kindness, wishing them blessings and good health.