British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket people invited to greet King and Queen of Thailand

Phuket people invited to greet King and Queen of Thailand

PHUKET: People from all walks of life, including expats and foreign tourists, are cordially invited to pay their respects to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida during their upcoming Royal Visit to Phuket on Sunday (June 11).


By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 June 2023, 09:15AM

Officials and ordinary people across Phuket are getting ready to greet Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Thailand. Image: PR Department of Thailand, Region 5

Officials and ordinary people across Phuket are getting ready to greet Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Thailand. Image: PR Department of Thailand, Region 5

Final preparations are currently underway in Phuket for the highly anticipated visit of Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Thailand. The visit will mark the formal opening of the new Phuket Provincial Hall and the laying of the foundation stone for the future Office of the Court of Appeal Region 8.

On Friday (June 9), the Phuket provincial office of the Department of Public Relations (PR Phuket) issued several notices confirming the Royal Visit and extending the invitation for individuals to witness the presence of His Majesty King Rama X and Queen Suthida in person.

Please note that not all the details have been announced at this time as the confirmation process is still ongoing. It is advised to stay updated as changes are possible

Main event

PR Phuket has confirmed that the main event at Phuket Provincial Hall will commence at 5.00pm, though participants are kindly requested to arrive by 2.00pm, as everyone will be required to undergo a screening process before being granted entry.

It is understood that the event is open to all, including those who may not have registered with the Phuket City Municipality as attendees. While Phuket officials previously requested pre-registration, there has been no announcement stating that this is a mandatory prerequisite to attend.

The following guidelines have been provided for all attendees:

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
  • Please dress appropriately for this occasion, traditional Phuket attire or yellow clothing is warmly welcomed.
  • Please ensure you have your ID card (or passport) and a facial mask with you.
  • Kindly arrive by 2.00pm as all attendees will be subject to a screening process upon arrival.
  • Photography is permitted, with the exception of selfies.
  • Please greet His Majesty King Rama X and Her Majesty Queen Suthida with a respectful wai, a traditional Thai greeting gesture.
  • Attendees are allowed to bring portraits of the King and Queen, Thai flags, Royal Monograms, Royal flags, umbrellas, hats, and LED handheld signs.

Greeting along the route

Phuket residents and tourists are also invited to join the greeting groups at designated locations along the route of the Royal Motorcade from Phuket International Airport to Phuket Provincial Hall and back. PR Phuket has announced the following greeting points:

  • Phuket International Airport;
  • Phuket airport Immigration Office;
  • Thalang District Office;
  • Muslim Wittaya Phuket School;
  • Phuket Office of the Department of Primary Industries and Mines;
  • Court of Appeal Region 8;
  • Phuket Provincial Hall;
  • Robinson Lifestyle Thalang;
  • Phuket Air Traffic Control Center;
  • Phuket International Airport.

Specific timings for the Royal Motorcade’s passage through each greeting point have not been released yet. Additional information is expected to be released later today and tomorrow (June 10-11). 

Thepkrasattri Municipality published an invitation yesterday (June 9) to join the greeting group in front of Thalang District Office at 2.00pm. It is understood that screening procedures will be in place at all locations, so it is encouraged for individuals to arrive in advance.

The forthcoming Royal Visit presents a rare, if not unique, opportunity for many Phuket residents to see His Majesty King Rama X of Thailand on their island.

The last time King Bhumibol the Great, Rama IX honored the province with his presence was in 1973, precisely 50 year ago from today.

Since his coronation and assumption of the title of Rama X in 2019, His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn has not officially visited Phuket.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 10 June 2023 - 11:46:55 

All  thousands greeting participants must check in at 2pm? What a check-in mess will that give. And next sitting till 5pm on the stones in the sun/rain? No wonder that numbers did ignore pre-registration demand. For what anyway? To satisfy the thai paper tiger officials? Why to bring a photo of the persons you like to greet? Is a small flag, sure you get hand out during check-in, for show.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Alcohol ban in force in Patong
Five vehicles damaged in Phuket wet road crash
Seminar cautions of cyber risks to youngsters
Phuket police reunites tourist with lost wife
Thai names chosen for distant star and planet
Children lost for 40 days in Colombian Amazon found alive
MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vote recount, Gastro-infections on the rise in Phuket, Illegal license vendors || June 9
Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise
Facing unprecedented fire season, Canada confronts logistical challenge
Phuket celebrates World Ocean Day
Phuket businesses to pitch tourism development proposals to Move Forward
Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028
DLT targets licence vendors
Fishing boats up to standard after latest round of checks

 

Phuket community
Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise

As PPHO, + of course Governor for photo session, know so well to explain about gastrointestinal infe...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

@old guy Why you keep living here if everything is such a mess ? ...(Read More)

Lifeguards issue jellyfish warning

As pointed out, the bluebottle is not a jellyfish, although it loosely fits the common language desc...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

The serial whinger on here won't like it....(Read More)

Phuket people invited to greet King and Queen of Thailand

All thousands greeting participants must check in at 2pm? What a check-in mess will that give. And ...(Read More)

Hospitals inundated as norovirus infections rise

Well one of the reasons Phuket has these problems is that most houses, small hotels +++ have septic ...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

A pearl needs considerable effort to be a thing of beauty. It sits in muck which needs to be cleaned...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

Throw in the non-existent environmental management with festering trash/litter strewn everywhere on ...(Read More)

Phuket hits last lap in bid for Expo 2028

@Prab, "sharing prosperity" is a farce. According to the World bank, Thailand has the high...(Read More)

MFP leader backs major 2028 expo bid

Hopefully a large portion of that B4.18 billion will go towards environmental improvements. Trash an...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Zonezi Properties
SALA
Thai Residential
BahtSold
Laguna Phuket 2023
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket

 