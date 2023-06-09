Phuket people invited to greet King and Queen of Thailand

PHUKET: People from all walks of life, including expats and foreign tourists, are cordially invited to pay their respects to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida during their upcoming Royal Visit to Phuket on Sunday (June 11).



By The Phuket News

Saturday 10 June 2023, 09:15AM

Officials and ordinary people across Phuket are getting ready to greet Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Thailand. Image: PR Department of Thailand, Region 5

Final preparations are currently underway in Phuket for the highly anticipated visit of Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Thailand. The visit will mark the formal opening of the new Phuket Provincial Hall and the laying of the foundation stone for the future Office of the Court of Appeal Region 8.

On Friday (June 9), the Phuket provincial office of the Department of Public Relations (PR Phuket) issued several notices confirming the Royal Visit and extending the invitation for individuals to witness the presence of His Majesty King Rama X and Queen Suthida in person.

Please note that not all the details have been announced at this time as the confirmation process is still ongoing. It is advised to stay updated as changes are possible

Main event

PR Phuket has confirmed that the main event at Phuket Provincial Hall will commence at 5.00pm, though participants are kindly requested to arrive by 2.00pm, as everyone will be required to undergo a screening process before being granted entry.

It is understood that the event is open to all, including those who may not have registered with the Phuket City Municipality as attendees. While Phuket officials previously requested pre-registration, there has been no announcement stating that this is a mandatory prerequisite to attend.

The following guidelines have been provided for all attendees:

Please dress appropriately for this occasion, traditional Phuket attire or yellow clothing is warmly welcomed.

Please ensure you have your ID card (or passport) and a facial mask with you.

Kindly arrive by 2.00pm as all attendees will be subject to a screening process upon arrival.

Photography is permitted, with the exception of selfies.

Please greet His Majesty King Rama X and Her Majesty Queen Suthida with a respectful wai, a traditional Thai greeting gesture.

Attendees are allowed to bring portraits of the King and Queen, Thai flags, Royal Monograms, Royal flags, umbrellas, hats, and LED handheld signs.

Greeting along the route

Phuket residents and tourists are also invited to join the greeting groups at designated locations along the route of the Royal Motorcade from Phuket International Airport to Phuket Provincial Hall and back. PR Phuket has announced the following greeting points:

Phuket International Airport;

Phuket airport Immigration Office;

Thalang District Office;

Muslim Wittaya Phuket School;

Phuket Office of the Department of Primary Industries and Mines;

Court of Appeal Region 8;

Phuket Provincial Hall;

Robinson Lifestyle Thalang;

Phuket Air Traffic Control Center;

Phuket International Airport.

Specific timings for the Royal Motorcade’s passage through each greeting point have not been released yet. Additional information is expected to be released later today and tomorrow (June 10-11).

Thepkrasattri Municipality published an invitation yesterday (June 9) to join the greeting group in front of Thalang District Office at 2.00pm. It is understood that screening procedures will be in place at all locations, so it is encouraged for individuals to arrive in advance.

The forthcoming Royal Visit presents a rare, if not unique, opportunity for many Phuket residents to see His Majesty King Rama X of Thailand on their island.

The last time King Bhumibol the Great, Rama IX honored the province with his presence was in 1973, precisely 50 year ago from today.

Since his coronation and assumption of the title of Rama X in 2019, His Majesty Maha Vajiralongkorn has not officially visited Phuket.