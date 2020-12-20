BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket people have their say in local election

Phuket people have their say in local election

PHUKET: Phuket residents keep casting their votes in the the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) election, which started at 8am today (Dec 20) and will continue till 5pm.

politics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 20 December 2020, 01:38PM

Voting in Phuket started at 8am today. The turnout is expected to be not higher that 70%. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Pathomwattanaphong explained that currently are 24 constituencies with 496 polling stations working across the three districts of Phuket.

In total, 287,374 Phuket residents have rights to vote in this election, comprising of 170,027 people from Mueang Phuket District, 77,206 from Thalang District and 40,141 from Kathu District.

“I expect that no more than 70% of eligible voters will come to exercise their rights,” Mr Watcharin said.

“The vote counting will be conducted at each polling station. I expect that the counting will be finished at about 10pm tonight,” he added.

By law, voting is compulsory in Thailand. Failure to do so will result in the loss of several rights, such as to run as candidates in future elections and to serve as village or tambon chiefs. Yet there are no other penalties – including fines – that can be enforced by law for not voting.

 

