THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket PEA chief debunks election slurs over rising power bills

PHUKET: The chief of the Phuket office of the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) today responded to a slew of complaints online over higher electricity bills although the standard rate charged per unit had not increased, with some people blaming the utility price hike on political machinations.

economics
By Waranya Prompinpiras

Thursday 28 March 2019, 06:02PM

One of the tariffs on power bills has increased, but the rise has nothing to do with politics, the Phuket PEA chief explained today (Mar 28). Photo: Natapol Umloy

One of the tariffs on power bills has increased, but the rise has nothing to do with politics, the Phuket PEA chief explained today (Mar 28). Photo: Natapol Umloy

The complaints have spiralled on Thai social media pages, with many people complaining that their electricity bills were suddenly more expensive since January.

When called by The Phuket News today (Mar 28), Phuket PEA Manager Wichan Praenam said that he was not aware that many people had posted complaints online about their higher electricity bills.

Mr Wichan explained that the cause was an increase in what the PEA calls the “Ft”.

The “Ft” is defined by the PEA as a variable tariff or tariff derived from the Automatic Tariff Adjustment Mechanism formula.

“It reflects the change in uncontrolled cost of the utilities, such as fuel cost and purchasing power, which are only differ from base tariff.

“It now is particularly important to encourage efficient procurement of generation from EGAT’s own plant and EGAT’s power in purchasing from independent power producers (IPPs) , small power producers (SPPs) and neighbouring countries (Laos and Malaysia) as generation costs are the largest component of electricity costs. Ft is also included the expense occurred from Government Policies,” the PEA explains.

 

Mr Wichan explaiuned that the Ft is reviewed every four months: January, May and September each year.

“It increased by B0.1160 per unit in January,” he said.

“The Ft sometimes increases, it also sometimes decreases or it can even remain unchanged,” Mr Wichan said.

“The rate is determined by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) as appointed by the Ministry of Energy. In doing so, they consider costs such as oil prices, natural gas prices and the trading value of the baht, among other things,” he said.

“We understand that people might criticize an increase in the Ft as this can increase the electricity costs of each house considerably.

“This is especially so when the weather is hot (when many people use their air conditioners much more). The electricity bills can much more,” he added.

“Also, people use a lot more electricity during the school holidays. Any home that has children will use more electricity during this time,” he said.

The month of March is when Phuket uses more electricity than any other month of the year, Mr Wichan added.

“So it is not surprising that people’s electricity bills are higher,” he added.

“Regarding the increase in the Ft, it is not about any government's policy. It’s not about the election,” Mr Wichan.

“It’s normal and it has been adjusted for a long time now,” he said.

Mr Wichan told The Phuket News that he would be posting a public announcement to explain the Ft as soon as practicably possible.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

TCEB launches new online ‘MICE Intelligence & Resource Centre’
Fear of SME impact from minimum wage hike
Tourism Authority of Thailand expects 2.3mn visitors for Songkran
Island woes hurting investment, Phuket infrastructure needs urgent attention, says new PCC President
British parliament rejects Brexit deal for second time
Phuket superyacht arrivals set record in Thailand
Phuket tourism China focus pressures hotels to perform
B5.5bn Beach Plaza multi-hotel project underway
Russians, Chinese lead foreign arrivals to Thailand
Grab legalisation inches forward
Thailand sponsorship market grows by 19%
Central takes hold in Patong
ACT flags airport graft risk
Online hotel booking giants to make major changes after UK probe
Phuket kicks off Chinese New Year celebrations

 

Phuket community
PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

Really? "...The government has all the necessary laws to cut the number of accidents, but “l...(Read More)

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

What is the meaning of the statement: "Streamlining Officials' work and management' ???...(Read More)

PM vows no mercy for rogue drivers over Songkran’s 7 dangerous days

The Photo shows it all, Motorists without helmet. Yeah, keep dreaming with issue warnings to no hel...(Read More)

TAT warns tour operators advance notice needed to enter Similan Islands National Park

What a hopeless happening. Tat is a tourist promotion organisation, has no jurisdiction about anyth...(Read More)

Phuket boat operators asked to be careful during Asean ministerial visit

The other 364 days of the year, go crazy guys, no-one cares......(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"The culture is; take as much money off the farang, anyway you can before they leave." May...(Read More)

Pheu Thai announces 7-party coalition with 255 MPs

A 7 party coalition sounds very nice, if they can find each other and go together forward. But what ...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

"Jet ski's rented to people without license". The reference to other countries with di...(Read More)

Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis

"Klong Krata Chalong was finished in 2017". Yes? And? What has been done after that to s...(Read More)

Phuket boat operators asked to be careful during Asean ministerial visit

The announcement No 7/2019 is a funny document. Asking boat operators 'to be careful' durin...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Sunday Brunch Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
China International Boat Show 2019
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor

 