Phuket PEA announces Wichit and Patong electricity shut-offs

PHUKET: The Provincial Electrical Authority (PEA) Phuket office has announced scheduled blackouts in Wichit from 9am to 4:30pm tomorrow (Oct 3) and in Patong from 9am to 5pm on Thursday (Oct 4).



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 2 October 2018, 09:25AM

The power outage will affect Bangyai Rd (behind the BigC store) and Wichit Songkhram Rd from Central Phuket Floresta to Makro.

The shut-offs are necessary as work is carried out on installing new high-voltage power cables in the areas. Tomorrow's power outage will affect Bangyai Rd (behind the BigC store) and Wichit Songkhram Rd from Central Phuket Floresta to Makro, while Thursday's will affect Sai Nam Yen Rd from Patong Police Station to Wat Suwaan Khiniwong on Pisitgoranee Rd and the entire length of Ha Sip Pi Rd. In its announcement, the PEA apologised for any inconvenience caused while the work is carried out. For more information call the PEA at 076 354379 or 076-345574.