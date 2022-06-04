Phuket pays respects on Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday

PHUKET: Phuket paid respects to honour the 44th birthday of Her Majesty the Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana at a ceremony held at the Auditorium of the new Provincial Hall yesterday evening (June 3).

By The Phuket News

Saturday 4 June 2022, 02:48PM

The ceremony, which began at 5:30pm, was presided over by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew who laid fresh Krathong flowers and lit candles to offer blessings on the auspicious occasion.

Governor Narong was joined at the ceremony by high-ranking executives, civil servants, soldiers, police, judicial officials, students and a number of Phuket residents.

Government officers wore their full white uniforms for the ceremony and hats. Members of government agencies, organisations and students wore their uniforms, while members of the public wore purple coloured garments to signify respect for Her Majesty.

All participants also wore a white mask or a white cloth mask throughout the ceremony.

Earlier yesterday a merit-making and blessing ceremony was similarly held to honour Queen Suthida’s birthday.

Also held at the new Phuket Provincial Hall and beginning at 7am, Phra Kru Metta Pirom, Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit in Phuket Town, led 45 monks from various temples across Phuket to receive alms from Governor Narong, Vice Governors, heads of local government offices, students and members of the public.