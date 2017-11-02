The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket’s Patong Carnival gets underway

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong officially opened Patong Carnival 2017 yesterday evening (Nov 1). The three-day event, held each year to usher in Phuket’s tourism high season, this year is expected to bring an estimated 50,000 people to Phuket’s main tourist town.

tourism, patong,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 2 November 2017, 10:20AM

Joining Gov Norraphat on stage on Patong Beach was a host of high-ranking officials, including Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, officials from Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, among others.

The entourage of officials enjoyed the parade from grandstands while hundreds of spectators lined the streets for a front-row view of the costumes and floats the parade has become renowned for.

More than 30 performances of Thai culture were presented in the parade, in tune with this year’s theme “Amazing Patong”.

Also impressing spectators was a Thai Drum Major performance by students from Chauat Wittayakarn School in Nakhon Sri Thammarat and a Peter Pan show performed by characters from Jungceylon.

The carnival features stalls selling food and beverages as well as a host of cultural activities, sports events and live entertainment.

C and C Marine

The carnival extravaganza is aimed at bringing maximum fun and a festival-like atmosphere to the island.

Tonight (Nov 2), performances will begin at 7pm and run until midnight on the stages set up at three locations along the beachfront. There will also be an ‘Amazing Patong Band’ challenge from 6pm until midnight with bands featuring children up to 16 years of age competing to take the ‘Best Band’ title.

Also today and tomorrow, a cooking competition will be held by the Club Chef Patong and Patong Municipality from 2pm to 6pm. Winners of the competition will be presented prizes by Mayor Chalermluck at 6:30pm on Nov 3.

Seafood, OTOP products (One Tambon One Product) and a full range of street food will be available throughout the festival.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shooting range ordered to close

I not feel comfortable with the shooting range at Chalong ( Patak Road). I not feel comfortable with the by Chalong police officers owned bars at Pat...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

Ah well, at least all those people dying on the roads from crazy reckless stupid driving, wont die wearing fake sunglasses, great priority!...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hello. How can I claim the October monthly prize? Thanks, Adam....(Read More)

Large sinkhole repaired at Phuket Town bridge

Don't ask the engineers, they are not sure about the strength of the repairs. Ask de managers, de people who 'order' things....(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

Smuggling? My goodness! How is it possible that such large quantity passed Royal Thai Customs upon arrival from China? It seems indeed that NCPO i...(Read More)

PM lays down harsh Loy Krathong law

NCPO orders, but nothing to worry as we have the RTP who not will enforce it. They have just enough manpower for road checks motorbike helmet. Is ...(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

Of course, no charges to Chinese tourist. If Chinese tourist was charged ( regardless hurting some one, yes/no), than the jet sky company has to be c...(Read More)

No injuries, charges following jet-ski collision with tourist at Patong Beach

So, the Russian didn't complain, or even go to the police, so who made the complaint? Call me suspicious, but was it someone looking to make some ...(Read More)

Murderer arrested at Phuket Checkpoint as he attempts to flee island

Good and fast working to the Police and Royal Thai Navy in Phuket. But we ned the Army back to the beach fore clean up this sun bed and selling alkoh...(Read More)

Phuket’s Baan Rim Pa Group scoops three Wine Spectator Awards

I am not speaking for the wine collection, but foodwise I will never understand why Baan Rim Pa can be honoured for what they are serving....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.