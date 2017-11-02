PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong officially opened Patong Carnival 2017 yesterday evening (Nov 1). The three-day event, held each year to usher in Phuket’s tourism high season, this year is expected to bring an estimated 50,000 people to Phuket’s main tourist town.

Thursday 2 November 2017, 10:20AM

Joining Gov Norraphat on stage on Patong Beach was a host of high-ranking officials, including Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup, officials from Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command, among others.

The entourage of officials enjoyed the parade from grandstands while hundreds of spectators lined the streets for a front-row view of the costumes and floats the parade has become renowned for.

More than 30 performances of Thai culture were presented in the parade, in tune with this year’s theme “Amazing Patong”.

Also impressing spectators was a Thai Drum Major performance by students from Chauat Wittayakarn School in Nakhon Sri Thammarat and a Peter Pan show performed by characters from Jungceylon.

The carnival features stalls selling food and beverages as well as a host of cultural activities, sports events and live entertainment.

The carnival extravaganza is aimed at bringing maximum fun and a festival-like atmosphere to the island.

Tonight (Nov 2), performances will begin at 7pm and run until midnight on the stages set up at three locations along the beachfront. There will also be an ‘Amazing Patong Band’ challenge from 6pm until midnight with bands featuring children up to 16 years of age competing to take the ‘Best Band’ title.

Also today and tomorrow, a cooking competition will be held by the Club Chef Patong and Patong Municipality from 2pm to 6pm. Winners of the competition will be presented prizes by Mayor Chalermluck at 6:30pm on Nov 3.

Seafood, OTOP products (One Tambon One Product) and a full range of street food will be available throughout the festival.