Phuket Passport Office to move to Central Festival

PHUKET: The Phuket Passport Office, under the Department of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has announced that it will open its new office at Central Festival Phuket on July 1.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 23 June 2020, 10:55AM

The final day of services at the Phuket Provincial Hall will be tomorrow (Wednesday, June 24). Photo: Supplied

The new office will be located on the basement floor of the Central Festival section of the mall. Photo: Supplied

Kosin Phonmang, Chief of the Phuket Passport Office, explained in a public notice that the new office will be located on the basement floor of the Central Festival section of the mall.

The office will be open from 10am to 6pm. Applications will be accepted until 5:30pm.

Please be advised that due to the COVID-19 situation and relevant healthcare measures in place, the passport office will be rendering services only on Wednesdays during the initial phase of its relocation, Mr Kosin said in the announcement.

“Our final day of services at the Phuket Provincial Hall will be on Wednesday June 24, 2020,” said the notice.