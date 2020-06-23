Kosin Phonmang, Chief of the Phuket Passport Office, explained in a public notice that the new office will be located on the basement floor of the Central Festival section of the mall.
The office will be open from 10am to 6pm. Applications will be accepted until 5:30pm.
Please be advised that due to the COVID-19 situation and relevant healthcare measures in place, the passport office will be rendering services only on Wednesdays during the initial phase of its relocation, Mr Kosin said in the announcement.
“Our final day of services at the Phuket Provincial Hall will be on Wednesday June 24, 2020,” said the notice.
