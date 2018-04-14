The news came as the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced its official daily report for the Songkran Seven Days campaign this morning (April 14).
For the 24 hours of April 13, the main holiday of the dangerous week on Phuket’s roads, there were 15 accidents reported in which 16 people were injured, as follows:
- Muang District: 8 accidents, 9 people injured
- Kathu District: 4 accidents, 4 people injured
- Thalang District: 3 accidents, 3 people injured
As with throughout the campaign, most accidents involved reckless driving and motorbike riders being injured by not wearing helmets, the DDPM-Phuket report noted.
Police reported having issued 1,594 fines for moving violations during Day 3 of the campaign, as follows:
863 Not wearing helmets
32 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle
61 Drunk driving
71 Not wearing seatbelts
362 Driving without a license
51 Speeding
38 Running a red light
58 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)
30 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic
28 Using mobile phones while driving.
