PHUKET: Phuket concluded Day 3 of this year’s Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign at midnight last night with zero deaths on the island’s roads in the 24-hour period.

Saturday 14 April 2018, 03:19PM

A Traffic Police officer on duty at the bottom of Patong Hill. Phuket has yet to one fatality on the roads in this year's Songkran Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign. Photo: Supplied

The news came as the Department of Disaster Prevention & Mitigation (DDPM-Phuket) announced its official daily report for the Songkran Seven Days campaign this morning (April 14).

For the 24 hours of April 13, the main holiday of the dangerous week on Phuket’s roads, there were 15 accidents reported in which 16 people were injured, as follows:

Muang District: 8 accidents, 9 people injured

Kathu District: 4 accidents, 4 people injured

Thalang District: 3 accidents, 3 people injured

As with throughout the campaign, most accidents involved reckless driving and motorbike riders being injured by not wearing helmets, the DDPM-Phuket report noted.

Police reported having issued 1,594 fines for moving violations during Day 3 of the campaign, as follows:

863 Not wearing helmets

32 Operating an unsafe/illegally modified motorcycle

61 Drunk driving

71 Not wearing seatbelts

362 Driving without a license

51 Speeding

38 Running a red light

58 Ghost driving (driving opposite traffic flow)

30 Dangerously cutting off other motorists in traffic

28 Using mobile phones while driving.