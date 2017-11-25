The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket passenger van slams into safety rail at famed monument

PHUKET: Police are investigation an accident that saw a commercial passenger van slam into the guardrail protecting Phuket’s famed Heroines’ Monument at high speed in the early hours of this morning (Nov 25).

transport, accidents, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 25 November 2017, 12:09PM

The van driver, Chaiwat Bamrungsin, 40, suffered only minor injures in the impact.

Capt Warawut Sensop of the Thalang Police was notified of an accident at 4:50am.

When rescue workers arrived, Mr Chaiwat was still trying to exit the van via the driver’s door.

He had suffered a concussion and was still experiencing chest pains, and was taken to Thalang Hospital before Capt Warawut and fellow police officers arrived.

While receiving first aid at the scene, Mr Chaiwat told rescue workers that he was heading home to Tambon Thepkrasattri, north of the monument, after finishing work in Samkong.

Bollywood

He swerved to avoid a truck and trailer coming through the roundabout, he said.

However, Capt Warawut told The Phuket News at the scene early this morning, “At this stage we believe that the driver was asleep at wheel and collided to the rail around at the monument as there were no skid marks on the road.

“However, we are continuing our investigation and will check CCTV footage.”

Mr Chaiwat will be charged with reckless driving causing damage, Capt Warawut confirmed.

“We will also also ask medical staff to check his blood-alcohol concentration,” he added.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

it is quite simple.It is allowed to criticize Thailand and Thai people,justified or not but don't criticize the "holy one"commentator,as...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

Thank's to someone for the extensive summary of the conditions at Wat Chalong and Wat Tai.Very very alarming,especially the part about the breedin...(Read More)

Corruption Street: 'I'm so tired of it,' says PEBA President

It may take a very long time before illegal opening hours become legal. To many officials involved. It took 8 months 'evidence collection' by...(Read More)

Prayut defends military ‘punishment’

Spaces are not characters!!!!!!!!!!!...(Read More)

Corruption Street: 'I'm so tired of it,' says PEBA President

"However, police at the time declined to investigate the claims as they said they were currently only focusing on spearheading a campaign against...(Read More)

Prayut defends military ‘punishment’

I wish that idiots properly read an article, thus comments would be respectful, reasoned, mature and with a modicom of intelligence. ...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

The press may be free, which is why such endless childish drivel is allowed to be published particularly on PN....(Read More)

Phuket second-hand shops ‘asked’ to become legal

Well, if you as a government not enforce laws, things walk out of hand. It is the duty of the Phuket government to visit 2nd hand shops and see or th...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

@ Miki take a trip to this Wat and look, every day its about every 50 to 100 Busses whit Chines people, and the charts from 1000 Bath To 10.000 Bath f...(Read More)

Phuket temple faces investigation over Chinese tourist rip-offs

This Monk in Wat Latthiwanaram in Chalong start to be like this monk in Chalong Wat (Rich) some time my wife make food in the morning and go to the st...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.