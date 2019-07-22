Mr Dupont, a Phuket resident originally from England, has seen has seen his career to take him to over 40 countries.
He entered the industry upon completing his master’s degree in development economics in the UK and began his path in the leisure industry as a tour leader with Explore Worldwide, constantly on the move globally over the next 10 years.
Moving to Bangkok after a year in Sri Lanka whilst working for a large Destination management company, he first entered the hotel industry with Aman Resorts in Laos, Cambodia and Thailand, the noted the announcement.
Relocating to Phuket saw Anthony in positions of Director of Sales and Marketing at The Sarojin, Ani Villas and Indigo Pearl and finally Executive Assistant Manager at The Slate, the announcement added.
