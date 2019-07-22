Phuket’s Paresa resort names new GM

PHUKET: Luxury five-star resort Paresa on Kamala’s “Millionaires Mile” has announced the appointment of its new General Manager, Anthony Dupont.

tourism

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 July 2019, 11:19AM

Anthony Dupont has been appointed General Manager of the luxury five-star Phuket resort Paresa in Kamala. Photo: Supplied

Mr Dupont, a Phuket resident originally from England, has seen has seen his career to take him to over 40 countries. He entered the industry upon completing his master’s degree in development economics in the UK and began his path in the leisure industry as a tour leader with Explore Worldwide, constantly on the move globally over the next 10 years. Moving to Bangkok after a year in Sri Lanka whilst working for a large Destination management company, he first entered the hotel industry with Aman Resorts in Laos, Cambodia and Thailand, the noted the announcement. Relocating to Phuket saw Anthony in positions of Director of Sales and Marketing at The Sarojin, Ani Villas and Indigo Pearl and finally Executive Assistant Manager at The Slate, the announcement added.