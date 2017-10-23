Phuket Palate: Episode 2
Chalong Bay and Firefly have joined together for the 2nd Episode of Phuket Palate. Starting at 7pm, join us at Chalong Bay Distillery as we explore the delicious flavours that Chef Belinda from The Pavilions Phuket has to offer. 1,100 THB includes a welcome drink, canapés, starters, mains and dessert. To make a booking 093 583 7322 or contact@chalongbayrum.com
Phuket Palate: Episode 2
Start From: Saturday 4 November 2017, 07:00PM
to Saturday 4 November 2017, 10:00PM
