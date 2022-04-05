Phuket Pajero flattens power pole

PHUKET: A 38-year-old man who fell asleep at the wheel survived an impact that broke a concrete power pole pole on Thepkrasattri Rd Rd south of the Heroines Monument early this morning (Apr 5).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 5 April 2022, 03:38PM

Rescue workers and police were called to the scene, on the northbound lanes at the U-turn in front of the Yee Teng Mansion opposite Wat Ta Reua, at about 5am.

At the scene officers found a white Phuket-registered Mitsubishi Pajero Sport with heavy damage to its front.

A broken concrete power pole lay on the ground along with several road signs.

The driver, Pichet Jamnumkerd, 38, had escaped with only minor injuries.

Pichet explained that he was driving from Phuket Town to his home in Thalang when fell asleep and crashed into the power pole.

Officers arranged for the wreck to be taken to Thalang Police Station, while electricity authority workers began repairs to restore power supply.

Pichet was also taken to Thalang Police Station to be charged with reckless driving causing damage to government property, police confirmed.

The report made no mention of Pichet being tested for drunk driving.