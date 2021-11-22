Phuket OrBorTor elections this Sunday bring alcohol ban

PHUKET: Residents in areas administered by any of the Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor) in Phuket will be subjected to a ban on the sale of alcohol this coming weekend as OrBorTor elections are held throughout Thailand.

Monday 22 November 2021, 12:36PM

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

An alcohol ban will be in effect in all OrBorTor election areas in Thailand from 6pm Saturday (Nov 27) through to 6pm Sunday (Nov 28).

All OrBorTor in the country go to the polls this Sunday (Nov 28), with residents in Cherng Talay, Kamala, Koh Kaew, Mai Khao, Sakhu and Thepkrasattri casting their votes on that day.

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC), led by Niphon Phokabutr, has spent months preparing for the upcoming elections. The office on Friday conducted mass training of election officers and volunteers who will be staffing the polling stations this weekend. Further training was conducted at Phuket Rajabhat University this morning (Nov 22).

PEC Deputy Director Mr Niphon has called for people casting their votes on Sunday to be aware of the COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

The polling stations, which will be open for people to cast votes from 8am to 5pm, will be organised to maintain social distancing. Ballot boxes will be at least two metres apart. People present will be required to remain at least one metre from each other. Seats provided for people waiting will be spaced 1.5m apart, Mr Niphon said.

People will be required to clean their hands with alcohol-based sanitiser before and after casting their votes, he added.

People are also asked to bring their own pens to mark their ballots. No pens will be allowed to be shared at the polling stations, Mr Niphon said.

“Face masks must be worn at all times. Polling booth staff may also wear a face shield,” he said.

The number of people allowed at any polling station at any one time has been reduced to 600, down from the original 1,000, Mr Niphon confirmed.

By-election brings another ban

Residents in the area administered by Thepkrasattri Municipality ‒ which adjoins the area administered by Thepkrasattri OrBorTor ‒ will be subjected to another alcohol ban of their own as they go to the polls to elect a new mayor.

The office of Thepkrasattri Mayor became vacant after Prasong Trairat resigned, after he was elected to office on Mar 28.

The by-election will be held on Dec 4. The polls will be open from 8am to 5pm.

In accordance with election law, a ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect in the area administered by Thepkrasattri Municipality from 6pm the night before the election through to 6pm the day of the election.

The penalty for breach of the alcohol ban is a fine up to B10,000 or up to six months in prison, or both.