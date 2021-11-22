BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket OrBorTor elections this Sunday bring alcohol ban

Phuket OrBorTor elections this Sunday bring alcohol ban

PHUKET: Residents in areas administered by any of the Tambon Administration Organisations (OrBorTor) in Phuket will be subjected to a ban on the sale of alcohol this coming weekend as OrBorTor elections are held throughout Thailand.

Monday 22 November 2021, 12:36PM

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

An alcohol ban will be in effect in all OrBorTor election areas in Thailand from 6pm Saturday (Nov 27) through to 6pm Sunday (Nov 28).

An alcohol ban will be in effect in all OrBorTor election areas in Thailand from 6pm Saturday (Nov 27) through to 6pm Sunday (Nov 28).

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

The Phuket election office has been holding serious training sessions for officers and volunteers staffing the polling stations this Sunday (Nov 28). Photo: PEC

« »

All OrBorTor in the country go to the polls this Sunday (Nov 28), with residents in Cherng Talay, Kamala, Koh Kaew, Mai Khao, Sakhu and Thepkrasattri casting their votes on that day.

An alcohol ban will be in effect in all OrBorTor election areas in Thailand from 6pm Saturday (Nov 27) through to 6pm Sunday (Nov 28).

The Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC), led by Niphon Phokabutr, has spent months preparing for the upcoming elections. The office on Friday conducted mass training of election officers and volunteers who will be staffing the polling stations this weekend. Further training was conducted at Phuket Rajabhat University this morning (Nov 22).

PEC Deputy Director Mr Niphon has called for people casting their votes on Sunday to be aware of the COVID-19 prevention measures in place.

The polling stations, which will be open for people to cast votes from 8am to 5pm, will be organised to maintain social distancing. Ballot boxes will be at least two metres apart. People present will be required to remain at least one metre from each other. Seats provided for people waiting will be spaced 1.5m apart, Mr Niphon said.

People will be required to clean their hands with alcohol-based sanitiser before and after casting their votes, he added.

People are also asked to bring their own pens to mark their ballots. No pens will be allowed to be shared at the polling stations, Mr Niphon said.

“Face masks must be worn at all times. Polling booth staff may also wear a face shield,” he said.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The number of people allowed at any polling station at any one time has been reduced to 600, down from the original 1,000, Mr Niphon confirmed.

By-election brings another ban

Residents in the area administered by Thepkrasattri  Municipality ‒ which adjoins the area administered by Thepkrasattri OrBorTor ‒ will be subjected to another alcohol ban of their own as they go to the polls to elect a new mayor.

The office of Thepkrasattri Mayor became vacant after Prasong Trairat resigned, after he was elected to office on Mar 28.

The by-election will be held on Dec 4. The polls will be open from 8am to 5pm.

In accordance with election law, a ban on the sale of alcohol will be in effect in the area administered by Thepkrasattri Municipality from 6pm the night before the election through to 6pm the day of the election.

The penalty for breach of the alcohol ban is a fine up to B10,000 or up to six months in prison, or both.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders
TCEB pushes Phuket domestic MICE boost
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla Road, Phuket school cases are from families? || November 22
Chinese tennis star Peng reappears on IOC call
Thai pledges undermining climate push
Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Phuket
Poland says border crisis ‘greatest’ bid to destabilise Europe since Cold War
Prayut to take part in Asean-China summit
Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Govt continues pursuing civil partnership bill for same-sex marriage
Thousands rally against COVID curbs in Austria, Australia, Netherlands
Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say
Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla Road, Phuket school cases are from families? || November 22

Interesting comments on Thai social media about the BiB in Patong and Karon hassling foreign tourist...(Read More)

Jennifer Fredin – a Phuket Star is Born

Fascinating...(Read More)

Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case

John, for someone who is always criticising other people's English, you may want spell check you...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

...To many drive faster than they can think and handle with their limited driving skills. And no Off...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

@JohnC: ..'Why is that' ? For knowing that it needs knowledge of the cripple (non) driving...(Read More)

Phuket school infections from family members, not clusters, assures PPHO Deputy

New infections among teachers/staff and school children ARE school clusters, regardless the 'sta...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

thomas, i agree with your quote of the contents. i have a copy of the contents and its hard to find ...(Read More)

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill

Speaking of dumps, I have the Mother of them all in a wetland burning 200 meters upwind with package...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

It would have been better if everyone has to show a negative PCR test....(Read More)

Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say

Cue the Samui Gaggle and CSI LA to spread their conspiracy theories while a real serial murderer...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Exotic Fishing Thailand
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 