Candidates will be able to register at Phuket Community Hall on Narisorn Rd, Phuket Town, from 8:30am to 4:30pm from Monday through Friday (Nov 2-6), PEC Director-General Passakon Siripakayapon said at a meeting held yesterday (Oct 27) to explain the registration requirements.
The PPAO election will be held on Dec 20, the same day that PAO elections will be held in every other province in the country, Mr Passakorn said.
Mr Passakorn also explained that the Election Commission of Thailand had issued a notice confirming the requirements for registering as a candidate.
The candidate must:
- Be a Thai national by birth
- Must be at least 25 years old to become a member of the PAO Council, and at least 35 years old to be elected PAO president
- Must be registered as living in the province for more than one year
- Must have at least a bachelor’s degree, or a previous member of a PAO Council or Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor or municipality), or a previous Member of Parliament
Among the many other conditions stipulated, the candidate must NOT be:
- A drug addict
- Bankrupt
- The owner or shareholder of any media or newspaper company.
- A religious leader, banned from contesting an election, or medically declared insane.
- Banned from the right to be candidate in any election
- Currently imprisoned by court order
- Released from prison within the past five years
- Previously fired from an official position due to corruption
- Previously ordered by court to transfer his or her personal assets to the state on suspicion of being abnormally rich, or previously imprisoned on corruption charges
- Currently or previously charged for corruption, involvement in illegal drugs, human trafficking or money laundering
Be the first to comment.