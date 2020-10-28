Phuket OrBorJor election candidate registration to open

PHUKET: Registration for candidates to contest the upcoming Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) election will be open next week, the Phuket office of the Election Commission of Thailand (PEC) has announced.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 28 October 2020, 03:49PM

People looking to confirm further details about registering as a candidate were urged to call the 1444 hotline for more information. Image: PEC

PPAO Acting Chief Watcharin Patomwatthanapong was also present at the meeting. Photo: PEC

Candidates will be able to register at Phuket Community Hall on Narisorn Rd, Phuket Town, from 8:30am to 4:30pm from Monday through Friday (Nov 2-6), PEC Director-General Passakon Siripakayapon said at a meeting held yesterday (Oct 27) to explain the registration requirements.

The PPAO election will be held on Dec 20, the same day that PAO elections will be held in every other province in the country, Mr Passakorn said.

Mr Passakorn also explained that the Election Commission of Thailand had issued a notice confirming the requirements for registering as a candidate.

The candidate must:

Be a Thai national by birth Must be at least 25 years old to become a member of the PAO Council, and at least 35 years old to be elected PAO president Must be registered as living in the province for more than one year Must have at least a bachelor’s degree, or a previous member of a PAO Council or Tambon Administrative Organisation ( OrBorTor or municipality), or a previous Member of Parliament

Among the many other conditions stipulated, the candidate must NOT be: