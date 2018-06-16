FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket Opinion: Window dressing

PHUKET: This week various Phuket officials took pains to reassure foreign ambassadors and diplomats that everything that can be done to protect tourists, increase road safety and reduce plastic rubbish, is being done. This is a common refrain from the island’s officials whenever concerns are raised by foreign governments about Phuket’s terrible record in these areas.

Sunday 17 June 2018, 09:00AM

Less than 24 hours after Phuket’s top-ranking police and other officials assured Ma Cuihong, the Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Songkhla, that steps were being taken to improve the safety of Chinese tourists on the island, this minivan carrying Chinese tourists slammed into power pole at speed. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sadly, it seems as though many of the measures employed by the local government are merely window dressing that do little to address the root causes of these problems. For example Phuket Provincial Police commander Maj Gen Teeraphol Thipjaroen recently assured Ma Cuihong, the Deputy Consul-General of the Chinese Consulate-General in Songkhla, that Chinese-language advertising boards, warning signs, guide books were being put in place across the island and that stricter control measures on vehicle rentals have been put in place.

While a necessary measure in any program aimed at reducing tourists deaths and injuries, such warning signs put the onus back on to the tourists and do nothing to improve the general safety standards in the tourism industry. Readers will no doubt remember that there are still no lifeguards stationed on many of the island’s most popular beaches – a situation the government seems unable or unwilling to address.

This fact is surely a major threat to the safety of tourists as we come into the monsoon season of rough seas and the inevitable increase in drowning deaths that accompanies it. Putting up a few more warning sign will have much less effect than, say, ensuring that beaches are patrolled by lifeguards.

The Dutch Ambassador to Thailand Kees Pieter Rade last Thursday (June 7) met with Phuket Vice Governor Thawornwat Kongkaew to raise his concerns about road safety in Phuket. The vice governor assured him that police are strictly enforcing penalties on tourists who do not have a valid license to ride their hired motorbike.

He also said that rental companies would be under scrutiny for renting bikes to unlicensed tourists. Again, even if they were actively enforced (which is somewhat doubtful) the actions avoid addressing the root causes poor road safety.

It’s time for the government to stop window dressing these serious issues and begin to create effective policies that target their systemic causes. Sure, it is much more difficult to do this, but with greater effort comes greater reward.

 

 

Wilma | 18 June 2018 - 18:02:04 

A Thai taxi driver losing control over his Toyota, A Thai minibus driver losing control, 2 Thai students losing control over there motorbikes, a Thai ice pick up driver losing control and smash 3 pick up.
This just a few accident on Phuket and still fresh in mind and public know about. When does the police and officials doing progress to learn Thais to drive ?????

vegasbaby | 17 June 2018 - 21:44:30 

Phukets's tourism success far outstrips the government's ability to manage it.  The industry intellectuals should provide the government a list of infrastructure priorities and demand some real actions.  With education, dedication and enlightened leadership, it will take a generation to change the tourism service mentalities.  Only then will there be any real improvements.

Kurt | 17 June 2018 - 09:54:24 

As soon as it is much more difficult, and the greater rewards are not 'substantial', they stick to window dressing and photo sessions with foreign officials.
All together it remains as it was and is.  I am sure, despite their efforts, to get things improved/in motion, foreign officials know that.  They are not born yesterday, and know they pull a dead horse, while doing their duty to care...

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

