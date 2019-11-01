Kata Rocks
Phuket Opinion: Water, where art thou?

Phuket Opinion: Water, where art thou?

PHUKET: The order from the Office National Water Resources (ONWR) Secretary-General Somkiat Prajamwong on Monday for Phuket’s leading officials to take swift action to resolve the island’s ongoing water-supply issue was a long time coming.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 November 2019, 11:21AM

Bang Neow Dam reservoir as pictured in September. The water levels have not risen dramatically since. Photo: PR Dept

Bang Neow Dam reservoir as pictured in September. The water levels have not risen dramatically since. Photo: PR Dept

Bang Neow Dam reservoir on Nov 18 last year, when it was 45% full and Phuket residents were warned to start storing water. The reservoir as of Friday (Nov 1, 2019) was just over 8% full. Photo: Supplied

Bang Neow Dam reservoir on Nov 18 last year, when it was 45% full and Phuket residents were warned to start storing water. The reservoir as of Friday (Nov 1, 2019) was just over 8% full. Photo: Supplied

 Mr Somkiat didn’t pull any punches. Even his expression was stern to make sure that those who did not understand his words at least understood that his order was to be taken seriously.

He also made it plain that the Phuket Governor will no longer be able to stand aside and wait for everyone else to try to make decisions without seeming to usurp his authority. Instead our Governor now will be held responsible for making sure that local government offices and agencies work together, and he will be responsible for overseeing the plan for water-shortage countermeasures that is drawn up and presented to the ONWR.

It is not difficult to see where that stance came from. The blatant willful ignorance by Phuket’s leading Bangkok-appointed official during the island’s water shortage crisis earlier this year was dumbfounding, when he was still pretty sure it was not a “crisis” even when the Army was rolling in water trucks from as far as Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Songkhla to poor neighbourhoods and high-set areas left high and dry.

Phuket’s leading official was also adamant that no “water rations” were necessary or being implemented even when water pressure had been reduced so much that many commercial and residential areas were left without running water at all.

Mr Somkiat and the ONWR are not to be trifled with. Not only does the office report directly to the Prime Minister’s Office but also Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha himself sits as the chairman of its executive committee.

Phuket’s water situation may not be as critical an issue as the deadly floods in the Northeast in September that killed at least 33 people and left thousands displaced, or the impending drought predicted for the rice-growing heartlands in the North, Northeast and Central Plains when the dry season kicks in after we enter the new year – but the ONWR has finally given the importance of ensuring household water supply in Phuket its rightful place as a key priority. Even at the most cynical, if that level of attention is being given only to preserve Phuket’s image as a tourist destination, so be it – we’ll take it.

Whether we will have water reserves to last the coming dry season we’ll just have to wait and see. A year ago, Somsawat Chaisinsod, Director of Phuket Provincial Irrigation Office, explained to The Phuket News that the Bang Neow Dam reservoir was just less than 45% full.

“We need about 5mn cubic meters – or about 70% of the reservoir’s capacity – by the end of December to cope with the demand during the dry season (December-April),” he said.

“My advice is for people and businesses in the affected areas to start storing water reserves so they can use it for their own needs in the first few months of 2019.” (See story here.)

As of Friday (Nov 1), the Office of National Water Resoures reported that the Bang Wad reservoir in Kathu was 29.55% and that the Bang Neow Dam reservoir in Thalang was just 8.38% full. (See report here.)

Hopefully Graisorn Mahamad, manager of the Phuket office of the Provincial Waterworks Authority (PWA), has done his sums right, and that despite our main reservoirs hovering at threateningly low levels, the water the PWA is sourcing from private reserves is enough without island residents being left at the mercy of entrepreneurial water truck drivers and the private companies that supply them.

Kurt | 05 November 2019 - 07:40:44 

BenPendejo, you are right.
Soon, when no water comes out his tap, this Governor disappears to his 'hometown'.  And without water on Phuket no one willing to take the Phuket Governor job. So, your idea will probably become manifest. For all the merit doing ceremonies are 2 V/Governors more than enough.

BenPendejo | 03 November 2019 - 12:25:54 

Oh...so the I guess the lame-duck Governor is going to step up and "demand that relevant officials make sure to address the water shortage".  That seems to be all this Governor does...tell everyone to "take necessary measures".  Absolutely no insight as to solutions, and no leadership to see that things are addressed.  There may as well be no Governor.

Phuket community
Phuket probe into dive tour deaths to target Try Dive, freelance instructors

Intro-diving normally starts with pool sessions. Was that done? I doubt the 'instructor' was...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Let's face it. There is no acceptable reason why THAI is doing so bad (sinking deep in debt), wh...(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

@Kurt. FYI.In case you don't know it's 2019 ! MAS changed to MAB in 2015. The German CEO wor...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

Wow...two deaths in one day. This is testimony to the bull$#!t lip service from the Governor and ev...(Read More)

Russian tourist dies despite rescue, revival efforts

Well of course Khun Phuntarakit had to mention that it isn't his fault...and call out the resort...(Read More)

Students, D-Day step up with free electrical appliance repairs for Phuket flash flood victims

Mr Ritchie..."wish we had more here in Aussie," what a load of rubbish, just recently, loo...(Read More)

Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

Sad news. Was on the same tour on the 22nd October with Mr. Boy as our tour guide. ...(Read More)

Property fees slashed for 14 months

With all more and more regimental restrictive Immigration setting, saying: 'we only want short ...(Read More)

Mandatory health insurance for retirement visas to start July

hostile policy against friendly retired foreigners... they just want to sweep the foreigners out......(Read More)

THAI chairman steps down

Replacement by other 'friends'/old class mate? Than nothing will change for the better. Or ...(Read More)

 

