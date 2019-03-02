THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

PHUKET: The wastewater treatment plant at Bang Tao finally coming onstream this week is welcome news. The plant comes as part of a decentralised “cluster” strategy to have one small plant in Bang Tao and another at Surin Beach, where the “black pool” of water has been a feature on the sand every time it stops raining for more than a decade.

pollutionenvironmentnatural-resourcestourismmarinehealth
By The Phuket News

Sunday 3 March 2019, 09:00AM

The afternoon sun shines off the putrid pool of black water on Surin Beach, which is hoped to soon become a blight of the past. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The afternoon sun shines off the putrid pool of black water on Surin Beach, which is hoped to soon become a blight of the past. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The issue of wastewater on our major tourist beaches gets passing recognition each year, but the simple infrastructure needed to deal with the problem still fails to arrive in time to stave off incident after incident.

Only on Jan 18 this year, Pralong Dumrongthai, Director General of Pollution Control Department (PCD), in his statement on the Thailand State of Pollution 2018 report noted, “The major courses of deteriorated water and coastal water quality were the insufficient wastewater treatment systems.”

The PCD has for years warned of the impact of wastewater on the environment, health and tourism.

“Solid waste, waste and effluent from resort restaurants and other service places, as well as oil spills caused by travel and passenger boats, cause seawater quality to deteriorate.” the PCD itself noted in 2017.

“These problems have resulted in coastal resources, the underwater marine ecosystem as well as the scenery of tourist attractions to deteriorate and affect the health of tourists and local people, and has an impact on tourism and the economy.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

And still wastewater is low on official agendas. The only understanding we can make of this is the attitude that when you’re busy offloading a public relations offensive after an incident involving tourists dying, you can afford to ignore them getting sick.

The days of Phuket officials relying on the annual southwest monsoon and passing storms to flush out our bays and to pretend that putrid canals don’t cast a stain on our tourism industry – never mind the health of local people – are long gone. The number of people on the island has passed the tipping point for our natural resources to soak up our spillage.

As such, we’ll take any move in the right direction. The Bang Tao wastewater plant has taken far too long to arrive, and along with the Surin Beach plant comes at a heady cost of B335 million – but we’ll take it anyway.

It’s better than having nothing at all.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test
Phuket pollution woes blanked at Asean marine environment confab
Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs
Phuket Opinion: The year of living feebly
Phuket Opinion: Avoiding the tourism meltdown
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Tri Trang Beach corals survive Patong Bay wastewater onslaught
All Clear: Maya Bay ‘zero tolerance’ protection kicks into force with immediate effects
Phuket Opinion: Make them pay for plastic
Phuket Governor orders public vote on marina project amid concerns over coral damage
Thai marine parks to limit visitors nationwide
‘Upcycling the Oceans’ Phuket mass cleanup nets 800kg in beach, coastal waste
Phuket Opinion: Heading for self-destruction
Phuket tourists dissatisfied with beach trash and water quality, reveals survey
Phuket divers blasted for coral damage

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay’s first local wastewater treatment plants come online

Follow the money- one can be most of it never went anwhere near the plants knowing the individuals i...(Read More)

Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident

Trucks / buses / taxis and tuk tuk +++ never run in the marked drive fields at this location, they c...(Read More)

Russians, Chinese lead foreign arrivals to Thailand

How many arrivals were tourists?...(Read More)

Erawadee to face charges over Russian illegal worker blitz

...: if you look for "FOREIGNERS’ WORKING MANAGEMENT EMERGENCY DECREE (NO. 2), B.E. 2561 (201...(Read More)

Canadian woman crushed by truck in motorbike accident

…driving slowly down the hill…moved to the right to let the bike pass… I don’t know which o...(Read More)

THAI resumes normal flight operations to Europe

Advice 2 people here to read today's article BangkokPost about the deplorable level in any aspec...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

I hope they ban boom-boom massage next as I need to go back to my home country....(Read More)

Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough

Today ,01 March, viewed, no way that Chalong under-and over pass works will be completed in April. M...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

Research reveals that cigarettes made in Thailand have from 10 to 30 times more tar and nicotine tha...(Read More)

Frenchwoman deported for vaping

Public Health UK, NHS etc reports vaping is a tiny fraction of the risks of cigs. All other studies ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sunday Brunch Club
QSI Food Competition 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
777 Beach Condo

 