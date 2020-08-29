Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

Phuket Opinion: Tourism is how Phuket ‘grows rice’

PHUKET: Praise must go to whoever asked deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul to announce from Government House on Friday that the ‘Phuket Model’ is far from confirmed and that the announcement that Phuket technically being allowed to receive international tourists from Oct 1 would not open the floodgates for foreign tourists to enter the country and spark an outbreak of COVID-19.

opiniontourismhealtheconomicsCOVID-19Coronavirus
By The Phuket News

Sunday 30 August 2020, 09:00AM

A man sifts through garbage beside a road in Patong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A man sifts through garbage beside a road in Patong. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

So far all Phuket officials have announced is their general outline, it was more of a statement of intent. No actual details have been revealed, and any measures to be implemented have yet to be approved and confirmed by the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) in Bangkok. Nothing will happen until they say so.

The clear issue is scaremongering and fear. To that, reporting of polls that claim that “more than 90%” of respondents voted to not reopen anywhere in Thailand to any tourists for the foreseeable future need to also report exactly which segments of the population they surveyed.

Farmers in the Northeast can do without tourists, but not here in Phuket. Tourism is how we ‘grow rice’. Without it, we suffer harshly. Let’s try telling rice farmers that they will not be allowed to sell their rice to anyone for the foreseeable future, and you will see protests akin to those of 2010, the so-called “people’s rebellion”, after the graft-ridden rice-subsidy scheme was drawn to a halt.

Further, an academic still on a full, fat government salary entirely unaffected by the current economic crisis telling millions of jobless people without any form of income that they must suffer for at least another six months is a pill too bitter to swallow.

Presenting spiralling numbers of deaths and infections in countries does nothing for the argument that Thailand must remain closed to the entire world. The global statistics report include differences in testing methods that make it very difficult to scientifically compare exactly how many people have tested positive to what.

UWC Thailand

The entire process of which foreigners may come and the conditions they may enter the country must be carefully thought out, but the decisions must be made soon. As more than 80% of respondents to an online by The Phuket News, with 38% of respondents being Thai, has shown, this island needs to restart its tourism industry, with appropriate protocols, regardless whether the rest of the country does not.

One thing officials must address sooner or later is what they will do when a COVID-positive person arrives in Phuket. That is inevitable, and the fearful throughout the country need to know that. A clear reminder that this was never about preventing the disease from arriving here, it was about “flattening the curve”, a phrase that has disappeared from news reports in recent months.

The CCSA reports at least one new COVID-positive case arriving from overseas every day. There is no panic about that, because of the highly publicised explanation that they are immediately removed from the general population and isolated for further testing and treatment. That begs the question of where is the wave of fear coming from.

What Phuket does with a new arrival who tests positive for COVID-19 is paramount. More so, officials need to make clear exactly what will they do with people who test positive for the disease but exhibit no signs of infection. Right now the world does not want to recognise that it has yet to be proved whether the disease can or cannot be transmitted by an asymptomatic person. Without doubt, this will be the new normal.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket heavy rain warning until next Friday
‘Surprising’ new issues uncovered by ‘Boss’ probe
Japan’s PM Abe resigns for health reasons
Financial Thaimes: Watching the COVID high
Phuket Police Chief to be transferred
Suwat to succeed Chakthip as police chief
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay, Mai Khao
Man robs Phuket pharmacy at gunpoint near police station
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: More foreigners allowed back into Thailand? Activists, Police in shoving match? || August 28
Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers
‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’
Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers charge B20 fares for Phuket food festival
Airport runway road to close for four months
Holiday Inn Phuket reopens in Patong, ready for guests
Raids find no illegal workers, forced labour on Phuket fishing boats

 

Phuket community
Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers

While the RED BULL BOSS case is an example of many bad things, some who post do not understand the s...(Read More)

Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers

K...if that is the case as you state, then they will charged for failing to perform their statutory ...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

k... there you go you finally answered you own question, in that extradition proceedings have not be...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

It's amazing these people are so terrified of COVID yet will happily jump on motorbikes with no ...(Read More)

TAT travel show to offer discounts for expats

See the white privilege in action. #FLM...(Read More)

Chaos as anti-government protesters remove police barriers

Submit 'case' to prosecutors on Sept. 16th. Than, according their protocol ( example RED BUL...(Read More)

Phuket announces ‘5T’ model for receiving tourists, includes mandatory US$100k health insurance

Thai Authorities should demand a Holiday Travel, Health and Accident Insurance for the holiday trave...(Read More)

‘Phuket Model’ still in process, ‘may take time’

And the people of Phuket will continue to suffer. Who cares about the street vendors, the ex 'en...(Read More)

School master sentenced to death for gold-shop murder-robbery

Which person, sentenced to death, would pay a 1000 thb fine, pay compensation to families with 7.5% ...(Read More)

Court approves new arrest warrant for ‘Boss’

J12, your writings were nonsense. I wrote, UK and Thailand have treaties. UK never will say to Thail...(Read More)

 

Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Kvik Phuket

 