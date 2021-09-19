The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: To those who care

Phuket Opinion: To those who care

PHUKET: Over the past year and still ongoing are many efforts by local people to help those in need. Many of those efforts have gone overlooked. They must be appreciated, and while the nation’s focus is on reopening tourism, those efforts are still much needed to help those suffering in the continuing economic crisis.

opinionCOVID-19economicsdisasterstourism
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 September 2021, 11:25AM

PPAO President Rewat Areerob is present for the delivery of rice, water and other necessities to a home with young children in a poor community in Phuket Town just yesterday (Sept 18). Photo: PPAO

PPAO President Rewat Areerob is present for the delivery of rice, water and other necessities to a home with young children in a poor community in Phuket Town just yesterday (Sept 18). Photo: PPAO

The national government’s efforts to help local people have been sporadic, with months in between campaigns, such is the nature of bureaucracies and the maintained focus on seeming to do good. The Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) has done much since Rewat Areerob took the reins after the election late last year, and local municipalities also continue to do what they can.

However, in Phuket it has been local people, local business and local municipalities that have done the most to help those unable to help themselves. Keep in mind that the donations provided by the local people and local businesses have come from those who themselves also are suffering under the crushing COVID policies.

The Phuket News openly and strongly supports the efforts by One Phuket, with its major support from 5 Star marine and Sutai Muay Thai, to provide food aid to those unable to buy even basic necessities, as it provides one clear element missing from any relief efforts for local communities: coordinating donations so they can be delivered to hard-hit communities expediently with maximum effectiveness. As with any major aid effort anywhere in the world, it is the coordination that delays assistance from reaching those who need it. One Phuket clears that critical hurdle.

Meanwhile, one aspect of goodwill that has gone unpraised has been the small support by local individuals making small donations of what they can to help those in need. There have been many over the past months, far too many to mention, but they can be identified by checking the official Facebook pages of local municipalities where – though to much distaste to Westerners – photos of the handover of donations are posted.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

For those not understanding what they are seeing, every time you see photos of officials handing out small donations to help a specific local community, that is because by law all donation efforts must be organised by the local municipality. The actual donations being handed out have been provided by local people or businesses, or scraped together by the local municipality what from what little budget it is allowed to use to do so.

Many local municipalities have, and continue to play their part, including in providing provisions for communities such as the Rawai sea gypsy village and migrant worker camps placed under lockdown, and to simple local communities that have no way of earning an come to support themselves.

The pressure of financial hardship for many people has not eased, despite the ramblings of a national government that is scrambling from one public relations crisis to another. All the rhetoric about how much the national government is doing in countering the pandemic, and the economic impact of its own anti-COVID policies, the reality is that it has done little to put food on the table for many people at the bottom of the economic ladder.

While that continues, help is still needed. Each contribution to help people suffering financial hardship , no matter how small, is still needed – and if there is one thing to be learned in this country, especially during this crisis, is that there is always someone less fortunate than yourself.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket officials mull easing domestic entry requirements
Government prepares to recruit Thais to address labour shortage
DDC closes in on new dose target
Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases
Second COVID death from outbreak at Phuket Prison
Forest ranger killed in gaur attack in Khao Yai
Meth, gun seized in Phuket drug bust
Complaints of fake news reports spiral upwards
Cambodia vaccinating children as young as six
Capital not open to tourists yet: BMA
Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases
Safety first: health measures key to reopening
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket alcohol ban at restaurants to continue in face of 200+ daily Covid cases |:| September 17
Woman hit by bullet fired by road-rage gunman
Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

 

Phuket community
Parents given until Sept 24 on vaccines for schoolchildren

I do understand parental fear. This is all about CCSA and Min of Education in this article.. Not a s...(Read More)

Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases

It's good to see that the alcohol ban is really driving down the number of new infections.... I...(Read More)

Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases

Figures not include 'this and thats'. Figures shown to inhabitants are not differentiated in...(Read More)

Complaints of fake news reports spiral upwards

If the government started telling the truth to everyone there wouldn't be any fake news. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials defer ‘considering’ lifting ban on alcohol in restaurants

@ Christy Sweet, Thailand is lucky that prostitution here not exists. Otherwise the Covid figure spi...(Read More)

Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

Foreign medical scientists, captains of industry and airlines are already further in thinkinkg than ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 235 new COVID cases

@lelecuneo, When foreigners travel to Thailand they can keep the weight of luggage lighter by leavi...(Read More)

Capital not open to tourists yet: BMA

As everything happens with delay in Thailand, forget November, December, and January as well. Gone l...(Read More)

Tourism to re-open despite COVID, minister says

usual government propagande.. nothing will happen...all this back and forward with health organizati...(Read More)

Meth, gun seized in Phuket drug bust

2 very small fishes in the middle of the pond... good start but hey we all know this is just smoke i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts

 