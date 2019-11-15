Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

Phuket Opinion: This cannot be tolerated

PHUKET: Of all the news reported this past week, least expected was the arrest of four people for human trafficking and child exploitation for operating a gang of child hawkers – selling of all things coconut water – at night venues.

opinionpatongtourismcrime
By The Phuket News

Sunday 17 November 2019, 09:00AM

Gen Jaruwat in announcing the arrests got one thing right: ‘This cannot be tolerated’. Photos: Eakkapop Thongtub / Royal Thai Police

Gen Jaruwat in announcing the arrests got one thing right: ‘This cannot be tolerated’. Photos: Eakkapop Thongtub / Royal Thai Police

It was not unexpected because no one knows about such operations. Everyone knows about it; seeing a pitiable young girl selling roses late at night in a bar or restaurant is one of the most depressing sights a tourist sees in Phuket. And they see it.

The news was unexpected because no law-enforcement official on the island has ever publicly made such arrests. And that single, sickening fact breeds suspicion to the deepest level.

Worse, the gang taken down was operating at an undisclosed venue in Muang District, not the hotbed of Patong, where they are seen night after night – and where tourists are stuck with the quandary of whether to give the child some money in the hope they won’t be beaten on returning to their masters with an empty purse, or to send them away penniless in the hope the operators start to understand there is no money to be made by such an unscrupulous scheme.

Yet The Phuket News understands that the press conference announcing the arrests was held at Patong Police Station to send a very clear message. It is impossible for any police officer who has done the rounds in any tourist hotspots on the island to say he has never seen such children in bars and restaurants late at night – and yet it has been allowed to continue.

As Lt Gen Jaruwat Waisaya, Commander of the Royal Thai Police Office of Legal Affairs and Litigation, explained last week, Bangkok knows better. Officers were dispatched from the capital to investigate. Local police were left out of the loop. If that is what it takes, then good.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Oddly, Gen Jaruwat also pointed out that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwan both had an active interest in the case. That begs the question why, when Phuket is certainly not special in this ugly side of life in Thailand.

To that, if this is what the US Government meant when it said Thailand was not doing enough to uphold labour laws, they were very polite about it. If this is even only a small part of the fallout from the threat to suspend benefits under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) for Thailand amounting to over S$1.3 billion (B39.2 billion), we welcome it.

On this issue, we don’t care where the pressure comes from. We prefer it to come from within Thailand, for Thais to do more to protect Thai children, but if this is it, so be it.

Gen Jaruwat in announcing the arrests got one thing right: “This cannot be tolerated.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Royal rainmakers halt Phuket cloud-seeding operations
Thai resort prices starting to squeeze Europeans
Rescue service vehicle shot at in Srisoonthorn
Phuket Property Guide: Bungalows and villas
Electricity outage to hit Cherng Talay
Phuket mains power supply gets major upgrade
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass of Meth found in Treadmills headed for Japan, Raids begin to crack down on illegal pesticides, Russian overstayer caught after 7 years and the political party looking to end conscription|| November 15
American escapee Bart Helmus pronounced dead
Future Forward submits bill to end the draft
Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car
MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga
Swiss man, 85, passes away on Phuket beach
PM vows new tourism perks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Paralegal puts down active shooter in courtroom, arrested for murder. Victory for Trans Chula students. Two taken in for violent break and enter || November 14
Russian-Swiss woman rescued at Patong Beach wakes from coma

 

Phuket community
Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Talking about the historical past of 'The Deep South' is very interesting. However, now Thai...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

One thing is obvious. Governor, V/Governors, Mayors, Phuket Land Office completely lost control in t...(Read More)

Budget airlines ask for fuel tax cut

Lesser flights? Up to 15%? That is telling something about local and tourist travels. When the 5 bu...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

Well...the upper crust power brokers and their corrupt wheeler dealers must be scrambling to find ou...(Read More)

Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car

Where I come from, whenever there is a rear-end collision, it is almost always the person in back...(Read More)

Korean tourists injured as airport van slams ‘out-of-control’ car

Speed-speed. Tailing-tailing. Wonder or tourist statements would be included in the final police r...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

CS, you can "suggest" many things, it has also been mentioned it was so Thailand would rem...(Read More)

MP Sira returns to Phuket over Kata condo saga

A very lot is wrong here. To many upset people. Are there so many irregularities, or even corruption...(Read More)

Man found dead in smoke-filled pickup, wife believes depression led to suicide

So...when the guys wife came back from work, she got the spare key and opened the truck door and tri...(Read More)

Army hunts Yala checkpoint attackers

Anglo is the operative word. Malay did not become independent of British rule until 1957. British a...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Football
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
The Sunday Brunch Club
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Naka Yai Island Beach House
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show