The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket Opinion: The problem with Rawai

Dear Phuket News*, Thanks for raising the issue of environmental problems in our area – about the black water canals – in your recent news. We have these problems everywhere here in Rawai – as in the rest of our island. Thanks to your efforts this problem gets repeatedly addressed and finally reaches the Governor’s level.

opinion, pollution, environment, Safety, tourism, transport, economics,

Sunday 25 March 2018, 09:00AM

Nai Harn luckily is getting a wastewater treatment plant that is currently under construction on the shore of Nai Harn Lake. However, the canal pictured in the photos accompanying this article will not benefit, since it empties directly onto Rawai Beach.

The canal creates a problem with mosquitoes breeding. Every year a dengue-fever cycle repeats in the dry season when this black water stands still. Only heavy rain makes it flow.

One hotel in the area has already reported five dengue fever cases among guests and staff this year. The government’s answer (that is, Rawai Municipality) is always to fumigate the area but this does not resolve the underlying problem of these open, dirty canals.

I am regularly all over our island and well aware of its problems, but I choose to live here, as so many of us do. What astonishes me is the fact that there are clear differences among different areas. It seems that local politics and awareness can well make a difference.

Take the road from the Heroines’ Monument to Bang Rong or Ao Por as an example – it’s always clean, has good waste bins and is well maintained. It does not have any of the open cage sort of bins where dogs roam through the waste at anytime making a mess all around.

Here in Rawai there is clearly something wrong. It has by far the filthiest roadsides. Unfortunately, mostly in Thai residential areas. This is so surprising to me since we regard Thais as such clean people with hygienic standards, but it seems only true within their premises.

The roadsides here tell another story and the locals just don’t seem to care. But if one end of our island can be maintained and another area not – the solution must come from society and its leaders.

The worst example must be the famous Rawai Seafood Market. Just metres behind the market and restaurants is a scene from a slum, it is filthy and dirty and witnessed by the thousands of tourists visiting the fresh market daily.

Elsewhere, a campaign poster remains standing right next to a big open pile of trash*.

I choose to live here and try to see the marvels of this tropical island, but the issues that you raise with the black water canal emptying into Chalong Bay, the resulting environmental damage, the medical problems arising from dengue fever and pollution due to rubbish dumping on the streets – are all easy to resolve if one wants to, on a communal level.

Thanks for currently and repeatedly raising this issue in your newspaper, online and TV Channel.

– Stefan, Rawai.

* This week's Editorial has been provided by a regular reader who is a resident in Rawai, bringing everyone up to speed with the state of the island's south.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Xonax | 26 March 2018 - 10:26:12

And they still wonder why the quality tourists are not coming back.

The Phuket News

Sir Burr | 26 March 2018 - 08:32:42

Must admit, the Chalong municipality is very good. Rubbish collection in my soi, four to five times a week (cost is 360 Bt per year). Pot holes get repaired, roadside plants watered every day and virtually no fly-tipping. Definitely one of the better local authorities.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 25 March 2018 - 17:55:43

Well, all the photos speak enough. Right?
Also about 60 meters outside Naiharn Hotel, former Phuket yacht club hotel, is always days a pile of garbage/dirt, next to a shabby telephone boot.
What are readers thinking about what is laying on bottom of Lake Naiharn?
Beside Rawai-Naiharn officials who sure now go in defence mode, who is surprised by dengue fever risks in that Orbor Tor area?

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 25 March 2018 - 09:19:05

The Environment Department should go inspect Andaman Car Rental and the jet black canal that they create daily from vehicle washing and maintenance...all of which goes straight to the ocean at the south end of the bay, along with all the longtail filth and pollution.And on your way back, stop by Kamala, the entire town that discharges to the ocean, with nothing but unchecked growth to add to it.

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 25 March 2018 - 09:14:42

Good article PN and Stefan.  If you want to see the #1 filthiest and poorly managed community...go to BangTao.  A perfect example of pathetic leadership, including the crappiest roads, open dumping all over, and filthy canals. In spite of having a brand new and ineffective treatment plant, it discharges straight in to the ocean next to a popular beach club. Filthy water and beach.

The Phuket News
Matches 5 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.