Kata Rocks
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

PHUKET: Bangkok is once again being rocked by protests. Thankfully, they have not reached the level of unrest that lay siege the capital in 2010, or the ’Bangkok Shutdown’ that suffocated the capital in 2014. Yet they are providing a very clear image of key issues gripping the country at this time.

COVID-19economicstourismpolitics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 18 October 2020, 10:47AM

Bangkok protests provide a clear image of key issues gripping the country at this time. Photo: Bangkok Post

Bangkok protests provide a clear image of key issues gripping the country at this time. Photo: Bangkok Post

As always, it would be wise to be wary of how all news reports are describing not just the events as they unfold, but also the context. This includes how international reports are portraying the protests.

Oversimplifying does not help understand what is happening. The same old agendas are being touted: royal and military influence in politics, the extent of corruption among uniform-wearing officials and the degree of class inequality throughout society, among others. These are certainly key issues, but bundling them altogether as if all the protesters want all the same things is just not real.

As valid as these issues may be, and regardless of what each person agrees or disagrees with each issue, for certain the goal for some players in this arena is to polarise the issues – and hence polarise the people in opposing camps.

While this is playing out in Bangkok, the whole country is still figuring out whether or not to allow tourists to enter the country, amid fears that doing so will spark an outbreak of COVID-19 throughout the nation.

This issue now also seems to have polarised the people. Some areas such as Phuket are in dire need to restart tourism to provide incomes one way or the other for local residents, while in other, geographically much larger areas, tourism is a far from a primary concern. People in those areas can do without tourism, and from their point of view quite rightly call to keep the door closed. In the long-term, Phuket cannot. The island needs tourism to restart anything.

Diamond Resort Phuket

The key to both these two critical concerns – political uncertainty and the economic crisis – is that on both these issues, we must not reach an impasse. The longer a stalled scenario plays out, the longer everyone suffers. The Kingdom must work its magic to find the middle way.

In the political realm, those who claim they want peace and have a clear agenda to enforce change or maintain the status quo – and have the support to carry that agenda out – they can do so peacefully and legally. If they do not hold to that, regardless of who they are, their claims are not genuine.

The same applies for the tourism-restart standoff. The answer does not have to be either allow all tourists in immediately, or allow none at all. The response to COVID-19 has never been about eliminating any infections. The reality has always been about how the rate of infections is managed.

Both these key issues require a real-world approach, without the catastrophic consequences.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Majority want independent PAO chief: Nida Poll
Ardern wins landslide in NZ election
Man falls into water, drowns while fishing at Sarasin Bridge
Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days
Water cannon used on protesters in Bangkok
Phuket island medical hub in the works
Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Riot police vs protesters! Phuket Vegetarian Festival begins! Tourists coming next week? || October 16
Four metre King Cobra caught in Kathu
Shrine tour added during Veg Fest to stimulate tourism
Sixty dollar experimental vaccine rolled out in east Chinese city
Two arrested on motorcade charges
Four charges in Phuket hostage drama
First STV arrivals due next week from China
Government launches ‘co-payment’ scheme for new hires

 

Phuket community
Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

It took iqte a while until people start to understand, that this is not just a break, it is the star...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

First thing you have to do to make that work is stopped double pricing for expats and foreigners. No...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

Yes, it will take years to recover. Do the experts mean to say: 'Recover to Old Normal', or ...(Read More)

Quarantine for Covid may be cut to 10 days

If you want visitors to come back, you must understand their concerns and wishes. Discuss with low-...(Read More)

Police seek protest pair accused of intending harm to the Queen

Images of a certain motor arcade have been virtual all over the world, proving that the RTP was lyin...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

As a resort operator, from Samui, I went to 5 banks for a soft loan.... Forget it, even one told us ...(Read More)

Shorter quarantine if tourist test succeeds

If anyone thinks significant numbers of tourists will come, and undergo a quarantine, they ought to ...(Read More)

Damage Done: Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

Americans who formerly have retired here agree with this article. The current insurance requirements...(Read More)

First STV arrivals due next week from China

Who paid who for this? STV or not, these travellors should stil be going through the 72 hour pre fil...(Read More)

Phuket island medical hub in the works

Needs something to replace the useless cancer diagnostics and treatment at existing hospitals in phu...(Read More)

 

Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
K9 Point
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Kvik Phuket
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 